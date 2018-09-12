Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rams All-Pro kick returner Pharoh Cooper headed to IR

September 12, 2018 9:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — All-Pro kick returner Pharoh Cooper will be placed on the Los Angeles Rams’ injured reserve list after he severely sprained his ankle in the season opener at Oakland.

Cooper will need surgery to repair his ankle, coach Sean McVay said Wednesday.

The injury throws an early obstacle into the path of the Rams (1-0), who won the NFC West last season with four Pro Bowlers leading their nearly flawless special teams units.

Cooper will be replaced by JoJo Natson as the Rams’ primary kick returner, McVay said. The second-year pro was re-signed by the Rams on Wednesday, 11 days after being waived in their final roster cutdown.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech