Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Ramsey runs for TD, throws one, Indiana beat Rutgers 24-17

September 29, 2018 3:40 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Peyton Ramsey ran for a touchdown and threw another and Indiana scored on its first four possessions in beating Rutgers 24-17 on Saturday, sending the Scarlet Knights to their fourth-straight loss.

Ramsey scored the go-ahead touchdown with a 1-yard run and added a 2-yard TD pass to J-Shun Harris II in a 17-point second quarter that carried the Hoosiers (3-1, 1-1 Big Ten) over Rutgers (1-4, 0-2).

Scottie Stevens tallied on a 16-yard run on Indiana’s first possession and Logan Justice kicked a 44-yard field goal on their last possession of the half as the Hoosiers built a 24-7 lead.

Freshman Art Sitkowski (18 of 35 for 154 yards) threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Shameen Jones on the opening possession of the game to give Rutgers a short-lived 7-0 lead.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The Scarlet Knights threatened in the fourth quarter, cutting the lead to a 24-17 on a 1-yard run by Jonathan Hilliman and a 52-yard field goal by Justin Davidovicz with 3:52 to play.

But Ramsey, who was 27 of 40 for 288 yards, completed a 25-yard, fourth-down pass to Peyton Hendershot from the Hoosiers 34 to ice the game in the closing minutes. Ramsey also ran for 47 yards in leading scoring drives 75, 88, 68 and 54 yards.

The pass to Henderson came after the tight end went in motion late in the play clock, drawing Rutgers offsides, giving the quarterback a free play.

Ramsey’s go-ahead, fourth-down 1-yard run came after Indiana had a fumble overturned and Ramsey TD’s run upheld on consecutive replays.

THE TAKEAWAY

Indiana: The start is the best for Indiana since going 4-0 in 2015. The problem is the Hoosiers have Ohio State, Iowa and No. 9 Penn State as their next three opponents.

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

Rutgers: If Rutgers plays as well as it did in the second half, they might win a few more games.

UP NEXT

Indiana plays at No. 4 Ohio State next Saturday.

Rutgers hosts Illinois next Saturday.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors carve concrete slab as part of SF Fleet Week

Today in History

1998: House begins Clinton impeachment inquiry