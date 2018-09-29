Ramsey runs for TD, throws one, Indiana beat Rutgers 24-17

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Peyton Ramsey ran for a touchdown and threw another and Indiana scored on its first four possessions in beating Rutgers 24-17 on Saturday, sending the Scarlet Knights to their fourth-straight loss.

Ramsey scored the go-ahead touchdown with a 1-yard run and added a 2-yard TD pass to J-Shun Harris II in a 17-point second quarter that carried the Hoosiers (3-1, 1-1 Big Ten) over Rutgers (1-4, 0-2).

Scottie Stevens tallied on a 16-yard run on Indiana’s first possession and Logan Justice kicked a 44-yard field goal on their last possession of the half as the Hoosiers built a 24-7 lead.

Freshman Art Sitkowski (18 of 35 for 154 yards) threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Shameen Jones on the opening possession of the game to give Rutgers a short-lived 7-0 lead.

Advertisement

The Scarlet Knights threatened in the fourth quarter, cutting the lead to a 24-17 on a 1-yard run by Jonathan Hilliman and a 52-yard field goal by Justin Davidovicz with 3:52 to play.

But Ramsey, who was 27 of 40 for 288 yards, completed a 25-yard, fourth-down pass to Peyton Hendershot from the Hoosiers 34 to ice the game in the closing minutes. Ramsey also ran for 47 yards in leading scoring drives 75, 88, 68 and 54 yards.

The pass to Henderson came after the tight end went in motion late in the play clock, drawing Rutgers offsides, giving the quarterback a free play.

Ramsey’s go-ahead, fourth-down 1-yard run came after Indiana had a fumble overturned and Ramsey TD’s run upheld on consecutive replays.

THE TAKEAWAY

Indiana: The start is the best for Indiana since going 4-0 in 2015. The problem is the Hoosiers have Ohio State, Iowa and No. 9 Penn State as their next three opponents.

Rutgers: If Rutgers plays as well as it did in the second half, they might win a few more games.

UP NEXT

Indiana plays at No. 4 Ohio State next Saturday.

Rutgers hosts Illinois next Saturday.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.