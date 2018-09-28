Rangers 2, Mariners 0

Texas Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi Odor 2b 4 0 1 0 Haniger cf 4 0 1 0 Knr-Flf c 4 0 0 1 Segura ss 4 0 0 0 Mazara rf 4 0 1 0 Cano 2b 4 0 0 0 Profar 3b 2 0 0 0 Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 Gallo dh 4 0 0 0 Seager 3b 3 0 0 0 Rua cf-lf 4 1 1 0 Vglbach 1b 2 0 1 0 Guzman 1b 4 1 1 1 Healy ph-1b 1 0 0 0 W.Clhun lf 3 0 0 0 Zunino c 2 0 0 0 DShelds cf 1 0 0 0 Gamel rf 3 0 1 0 Alberto ss 4 0 3 0 Negron lf 2 0 0 0 Span ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Totals 34 2 7 2 Totals 30 0 3 0

Texas 000 000 200—2 Seattle 000 000 000—0

E_Profar (25). DP_Texas 1. LOB_Texas 9, Seattle 4. 2B_Rua (3), Alberto (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Texas Jurado W,5-5 6 2 0 0 0 3 Moore H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1 Sadzeck H,5 1 0 0 0 1 2 Leclerc S,12-16 1 1 0 0 0 1 Seattle Gonzales 5 2 0 0 1 6 Pazos 1 1 0 0 0 1 Duke L,5-5 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 Armstrong 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 Vincent 1 0 0 0 1 1 Cook 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Armstrong (Kiner-Falefa).

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:36. A_15,799 (47,943).

