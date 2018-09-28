Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rangers 2, Mariners 0

September 28, 2018 12:59 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Texas Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Odor 2b 4 0 1 0 Haniger cf 4 0 1 0
Knr-Flf c 4 0 0 1 Segura ss 4 0 0 0
Mazara rf 4 0 1 0 Cano 2b 4 0 0 0
Profar 3b 2 0 0 0 Cruz dh 4 0 0 0
Gallo dh 4 0 0 0 Seager 3b 3 0 0 0
Rua cf-lf 4 1 1 0 Vglbach 1b 2 0 1 0
Guzman 1b 4 1 1 1 Healy ph-1b 1 0 0 0
W.Clhun lf 3 0 0 0 Zunino c 2 0 0 0
DShelds cf 1 0 0 0 Gamel rf 3 0 1 0
Alberto ss 4 0 3 0 Negron lf 2 0 0 0
Span ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Totals 34 2 7 2 Totals 30 0 3 0
Texas 000 000 200—2
Seattle 000 000 000—0

E_Profar (25). DP_Texas 1. LOB_Texas 9, Seattle 4. 2B_Rua (3), Alberto (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Jurado W,5-5 6 2 0 0 0 3
Moore H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Sadzeck H,5 1 0 0 0 1 2
Leclerc S,12-16 1 1 0 0 0 1
Seattle
Gonzales 5 2 0 0 1 6
Pazos 1 1 0 0 0 1
Duke L,5-5 2-3 2 2 2 0 1
Armstrong 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Vincent 1 0 0 0 1 1
Cook 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Armstrong (Kiner-Falefa).

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Ryan Additon.

Advertisement

T_2:36. A_15,799 (47,943).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech