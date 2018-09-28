Rangers 2, Mariners 0

|Texas
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Haniger cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Knr-Flf c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cano 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Profar 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Seager 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rua cf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Vglbach 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Guzman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Healy ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|W.Clhun lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Zunino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|DShelds cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gamel rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Alberto ss
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Negron lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Span ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|Texas
|000
|000
|200—2
|Seattle
|000
|000
|000—0
E_Profar (25). DP_Texas 1. LOB_Texas 9, Seattle 4. 2B_Rua (3), Alberto (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Jurado W,5-5
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Moore H,2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sadzeck H,5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Leclerc S,12-16
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Seattle
|Gonzales
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Pazos
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Duke L,5-5
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Armstrong
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Vincent
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Cook
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by Armstrong (Kiner-Falefa).
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_2:36. A_15,799 (47,943).
