Rangers 2, Mariners 0

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|Kiner-Falefa c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.261
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Profar 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.253
|Gallo dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Rua cf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.199
|Guzman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.237
|Calhoun lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|DeShields cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Alberto ss
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|3
|10
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Haniger cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Cano 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.259
|Seager 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Vogelbach 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|a-Healy ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Zunino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.203
|Gamel rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Negron lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|b-Span ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|1
|7
|Texas
|000
|000
|200—2
|7
|1
|Seattle
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|0
a-struck out for Vogelbach in the 8th. b-popped out for Negron in the 8th.
E_Profar (25). LOB_Texas 9, Seattle 4. 2B_Rua (3), Alberto (2). RBIs_Kiner-Falefa (34), Guzman (58).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Mazara 3); Seattle 1 (Segura). RISP_Texas 1 for 4; Seattle 0 for 1.
GIDP_Negron.
DP_Texas 1 (Alberto, Guzman).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Jurado, W, 5-5
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|80
|5.93
|Moore, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|6.98
|Sadzeck, H, 5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|0.00
|Leclerc, S, 12-16
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.56
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|70
|4.00
|Pazos
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.81
|Duke, L, 5-5
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|17
|4.29
|Armstrong
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|1.32
|Vincent
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|4.07
|Cook
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|5.29
Inherited runners-scored_Armstrong 1-1. HBP_Armstrong (Kiner-Falefa).
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_2:36. A_15,799 (47,943).
