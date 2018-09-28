Rangers 2, Mariners 0

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Odor 2b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .257 Kiner-Falefa c 4 0 0 1 0 1 .261 Mazara rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .258 Profar 3b 2 0 0 0 2 2 .253 Gallo dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .207 Rua cf-lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .199 Guzman 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .237 Calhoun lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .232 DeShields cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .209 Alberto ss 4 0 3 0 0 0 .192 Totals 34 2 7 2 3 10

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Haniger cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .283 Segura ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .301 Cano 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .296 Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .259 Seager 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .220 Vogelbach 1b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .213 a-Healy ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .239 Zunino c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .203 Gamel rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .275 Negron lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .280 b-Span ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .264 Totals 30 0 3 0 1 7

Texas 000 000 200—2 7 1 Seattle 000 000 000—0 3 0

a-struck out for Vogelbach in the 8th. b-popped out for Negron in the 8th.

E_Profar (25). LOB_Texas 9, Seattle 4. 2B_Rua (3), Alberto (2). RBIs_Kiner-Falefa (34), Guzman (58).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Mazara 3); Seattle 1 (Segura). RISP_Texas 1 for 4; Seattle 0 for 1.

GIDP_Negron.

DP_Texas 1 (Alberto, Guzman).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Jurado, W, 5-5 6 2 0 0 0 3 80 5.93 Moore, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 6.98 Sadzeck, H, 5 1 0 0 0 1 2 15 0.00 Leclerc, S, 12-16 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 1.56 Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonzales 5 2 0 0 1 6 70 4.00 Pazos 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 2.81 Duke, L, 5-5 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 17 4.29 Armstrong 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 13 1.32 Vincent 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 4.07 Cook 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 5.29

Inherited runners-scored_Armstrong 1-1. HBP_Armstrong (Kiner-Falefa).

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:36. A_15,799 (47,943).

