The Associated Press
 
Rangers 2, Mariners 0

September 28, 2018 1:00 am
 
< a min read
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Odor 2b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .257
Kiner-Falefa c 4 0 0 1 0 1 .261
Mazara rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .258
Profar 3b 2 0 0 0 2 2 .253
Gallo dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .207
Rua cf-lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .199
Guzman 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .237
Calhoun lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .232
DeShields cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .209
Alberto ss 4 0 3 0 0 0 .192
Totals 34 2 7 2 3 10
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Haniger cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .283
Segura ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .301
Cano 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .296
Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .259
Seager 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .220
Vogelbach 1b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .213
a-Healy ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .239
Zunino c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .203
Gamel rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .275
Negron lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .280
b-Span ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .264
Totals 30 0 3 0 1 7
Texas 000 000 200—2 7 1
Seattle 000 000 000—0 3 0

a-struck out for Vogelbach in the 8th. b-popped out for Negron in the 8th.

E_Profar (25). LOB_Texas 9, Seattle 4. 2B_Rua (3), Alberto (2). RBIs_Kiner-Falefa (34), Guzman (58).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Mazara 3); Seattle 1 (Segura). RISP_Texas 1 for 4; Seattle 0 for 1.

GIDP_Negron.

DP_Texas 1 (Alberto, Guzman).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Jurado, W, 5-5 6 2 0 0 0 3 80 5.93
Moore, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 6.98
Sadzeck, H, 5 1 0 0 0 1 2 15 0.00
Leclerc, S, 12-16 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 1.56
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonzales 5 2 0 0 1 6 70 4.00
Pazos 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 2.81
Duke, L, 5-5 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 17 4.29
Armstrong 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 13 1.32
Vincent 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 4.07
Cook 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 5.29

Inherited runners-scored_Armstrong 1-1. HBP_Armstrong (Kiner-Falefa).

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:36. A_15,799 (47,943).

