Rangers 4, Angels 2

September 4, 2018 11:09 pm
 
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Fletcher 2b 4 1 3 0 0 0 .282
Ohtani dh 4 1 1 1 0 2 .276
Trout cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .305
Simmons ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .292
Marte 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .207
a-Fernandez ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .281
Ward 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .197
Blash lf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .107
b-Young Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .221
Briceno c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .256
Hermosillo rf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .167
c-Arcia ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .226
Totals 34 2 6 2 1 10
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .273
Odor 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .268
Andrus ss 3 2 1 1 1 0 .272
Mazara rf 4 0 2 2 0 1 .267
Beltre 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .273
Profar 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .258
Gallo lf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .205
Kiner-Falefa c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .264
DeShields cf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .205
Totals 32 4 9 4 1 7
Los Angeles 100 001 000—2 6 0
Texas 000 220 00x—4 9 2

a-flied out for Marte in the 6th. b-struck out for Blash in the 9th. c-popped out for Hermosillo in the 9th.

E_Odor (8), Andrus (7). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Texas 6. 2B_Fletcher (14), Mazara 2 (21), DeShields (13). HR_Ohtani (16), off Minor; Andrus (6), off Heaney; Beltre (9), off Heaney. RBIs_Ohtani (44), Simmons (66), Andrus (31), Mazara 2 (70), Beltre (49). SB_Fletcher (3), Trout (22), Simmons (9), Blash (1). S_DeShields.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Ohtani, Simmons, Marte, Ward, Hermosillo); Texas 4 (Odor, Andrus, Beltre, Gallo). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 10; Texas 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Simmons, Trout.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Heaney, L, 8-9 6 7 4 4 1 5 92 4.16
Tazawa 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 8.59
Robles 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 4.02
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Minor, W, 11-7 5 3 2 2 1 7 91 4.31
Sadzeck, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 0.00
Perez, H, 1 1 2 0 0 0 1 16 6.66
Martin, H, 13 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 4.46
Leclerc, S, 9-13 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 1.74

Minor pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

HBP_Minor (Trout).

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_2:44. A_17,625 (49,115).

