Rangers 5, Angels 2

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. DeShields cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .205 Choo rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .272 Robinson rf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .186 Andrus ss 5 1 1 0 0 0 .265 Beltre dh 3 1 0 0 1 1 .276 Profar 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .253 Gallo lf 3 1 2 3 1 0 .210 Chirinos c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .208 Guzman 1b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .239 Alberto 2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .071 Totals 33 5 7 5 5 6

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Calhoun rf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .223 Fletcher 2b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .281 Trout cf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .317 Upton lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .259 Ohtani dh 4 1 2 1 0 1 .294 Simmons ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .294 Ward 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .214 Fernandez 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .292 Briceno c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .240 Totals 36 2 8 2 3 6

Texas 040 000 010—5 7 1 Los Angeles 000 100 100—2 8 0

E_Profar (21). LOB_Texas 7, Los Angeles 11. 2B_Gallo (23), Ohtani (18), Ward (3). HR_Guzman (15), off Barria. RBIs_Gallo 3 (85), Guzman 2 (56), Ohtani (54), Fernandez (5). SB_Ohtani (9). S_Alberto.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Andrus 2, Chirinos); Los Angeles 6 (Fletcher 2, Upton 2, Simmons, Fernandez). RISP_Texas 3 for 8; Los Angeles 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Chirinos, Trout.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Minor, W, 12-7 6 6 1 1 2 3 88 4.19 Sadzeck, H, 3 2-3 1 1 0 0 0 15 0.00 Claudio, H, 13 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 21 4.87 Leclerc, S, 10-14 1 0 0 0 1 2 23 1.71 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Barria, L, 10-9 3 3 4 4 4 2 60 3.53 Cole 4 0 0 0 0 3 48 3.25 Jerez 1 3 1 1 0 1 20 6.30 Tazawa 1 1 0 0 1 0 13 8.22

Inherited runners-scored_Claudio 2-1. HBP_Minor (Upton). PB_Briceno (4).

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:10. A_32,891 (45,050).

