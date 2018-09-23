Listen Live Sports

Rangers 6, Mariners 1

September 23, 2018 6:18 pm
 
< a min read
Seattle Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Segura ss 4 0 1 0 Choo dh 5 0 0 0
Cano 2b 4 0 2 0 Profar 2b-3b 4 0 1 0
Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 Andrus ss 3 1 2 0
Healy 1b 4 0 0 0 Beltre 3b 2 0 0 0
Seager 3b 4 0 1 0 Odor 2b 1 1 0 0
Maybin lf 3 0 0 0 Mazara rf 4 1 1 2
Gamel ph 1 0 0 0 R.Chrns c 3 2 1 1
Negron rf 4 1 1 0 Guzman 1b 4 0 2 0
Heredia cf 1 0 1 1 Rua lf 4 0 2 0
Vglbach ph 1 0 0 0 Tocci cf 2 0 2 1
Freitas c 3 0 0 0 Gallo ph-cf 1 1 1 2
Totals 33 1 6 1 Totals 33 6 12 6
Seattle 001 000 000—1
Texas 000 004 02x—6

DP_Seattle 1. LOB_Seattle 7, Texas 7. 2B_Heredia (12), Andrus (18), Mazara (24). HR_Gallo (39). SB_Heredia (2). SF_Tocci (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
LeBlanc L,8-5 5 8 3 3 1 5
Vincent 0 3 1 1 0 0
Pazos 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Festa 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Cook 1 1 2 2 0 2
Texas
Perez 4 2 1 1 0 1
Springs W,1-1 2 2 0 0 1 2
Moore H,1 1 0 0 0 1 0
Martin H,14 1 2 0 0 0 1
Leclerc 1 0 0 0 0 0

LeBlanc pitched to 3 batters in the 6th

Vincent pitched to 3 batters in the 6th

Springs pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

HBP_by LeBlanc (Andrus), by Cook (Chirinos). WP_Cook 2.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_2:56. A_31,269 (49,115).

