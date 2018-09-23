Rangers 6, Mariners 1

|Seattle
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Choo dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Cano 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Profar 2b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Andrus ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Healy 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Beltre 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Odor 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Maybin lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mazara rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Gamel ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Chrns c
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Negron rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Guzman 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Heredia cf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Rua lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Vglbach ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tocci cf
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Freitas c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo ph-cf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|33
|6
|12
|6
|Seattle
|001
|000
|000—1
|Texas
|000
|004
|02x—6
DP_Seattle 1. LOB_Seattle 7, Texas 7. 2B_Heredia (12), Andrus (18), Mazara (24). HR_Gallo (39). SB_Heredia (2). SF_Tocci (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|LeBlanc L,8-5
|5
|8
|3
|3
|1
|5
|Vincent
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Pazos
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Festa
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cook
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Texas
|Perez
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Springs W,1-1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Moore H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Martin H,14
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Leclerc
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
LeBlanc pitched to 3 batters in the 6th
Vincent pitched to 3 batters in the 6th
Springs pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
HBP_by LeBlanc (Andrus), by Cook (Chirinos). WP_Cook 2.
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_2:56. A_31,269 (49,115).
