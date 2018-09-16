Listen Live Sports

...

Rangers 6, Padres 3

September 16, 2018 12:09 am
 
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
DeShields cf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .209
Choo rf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .270
Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 1 1 .258
Beltre 3b 4 1 2 0 1 0 .275
Odor 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .259
Profar 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .256
Gallo lf 4 2 1 1 0 1 .209
Chirinos c 3 1 1 3 0 0 .216
Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Rua ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .192
Jurado p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Kiner-Falefa ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .265
Perez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Calhoun ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .244
Sadzeck p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Leclerc p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 35 6 9 6 3 8
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Myers 3b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .255
Reyes rf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .270
Renfroe lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .253
Hosmer 1b 4 1 1 3 0 1 .250
Hedges c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .245
Galvis 2b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .233
Guerra ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .200
Lauer p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .077
Wingenter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Castillo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Stock p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Pirela ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .251
Strahm p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
e-Mejia ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .240
Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jankowski cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .258
Totals 32 3 8 3 5 7
Texas 010 005 000—6 9 0
San Diego 003 000 000—3 8 0

a-struck out for Claudio in the 2nd. b-doubled for Jurado in the 6th. c-walked for Stock in the 6th. d-grounded out for Perez in the 8th. e-struck out for Strahm in the 8th.

LOB_Texas 8, San Diego 8. 2B_Beltre 2 (20), Chirinos (15), Kiner-Falefa (18), Myers (21). HR_Gallo (37), off Lauer; Hosmer (17), off Jurado. RBIs_Choo (62), Gallo (87), Chirinos 3 (61), Kiner-Falefa (33), Hosmer 3 (65). S_Jurado, Lauer.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 5 (Choo, Andrus, Odor 2, Gallo); San Diego 5 (Hosmer, Guerra, Lauer, Jankowski 2). RISP_Texas 4 for 16; San Diego 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Beltre, Renfroe. GIDP_Hosmer, Jankowski.

DP_Texas 2 (Odor, Andrus, Profar), (Profar, Andrus, Odor).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Claudio 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 4.79
Jurado, W, 3-5 4 7 3 3 2 3 85 7.01
Perez, H, 2 2 0 0 0 2 0 25 6.55
Sadzeck, H, 4 1 0 0 0 1 2 15 0.00
Leclerc, S, 11-15 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 1.65
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lauer 5 3 2 2 1 4 81 4.74
Wingenter 0 0 1 1 1 0 6 4.50
Castillo, L, 2-3, BS, 1-1 2-3 4 3 3 1 0 24 3.21
Stock 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 2.27
Strahm 2 1 0 0 0 2 30 2.06
Diaz 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 5.79

Lauer pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Wingenter pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Castillo 2-1, Stock 2-0. HBP_Lauer 2 (Choo,Chirinos).

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Culbreth; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:10. A_28,833 (42,445).

