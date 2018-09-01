Rangers 7, Twins 4

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mauer 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Forsythe 2b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.247
|Polanco ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Sano 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.202
|Kepler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.227
|Garver c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Astudillo c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Cave cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|Austin dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.238
|Grossman lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|3
|2
|6
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|DeShields cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Odor 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.268
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Mazara rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|Beltre dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.271
|Profar 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|Gallo cf-lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.207
|Guzman 1b
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.235
|Kiner-Falefa c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Totals
|30
|7
|5
|6
|3
|7
|Minnesota
|110
|010
|010—4
|8
|2
|Texas
|040
|110
|10x—7
|5
|0
E_Vasquez 2 (2). LOB_Minnesota 4, Texas 2. 2B_Mauer (23), Forsythe (15), Cave (11). HR_Cave (9), off Gallardo; Mazara (18), off Berrios; Guzman (14), off Berrios; Beltre (8), off Berrios; Odor (18), off Drake. RBIs_Forsythe (23), Cave (29), Austin (34), Odor (61), Mazara (65), Beltre (48), Guzman 3 (52).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 1 (Garver); Texas 1 (Beltre). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 6; Texas 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Polanco, Mazara. GIDP_Polanco, Grossman.
DP_Texas 2 (Andrus, Odor, Guzman), (Andrus, Guzman).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berrios, L, 11-10
|4
|3
|5
|5
|3
|6
|88
|3.92
|Vasquez
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|16
|0.00
|Busenitz
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|4.50
|Drake
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|18
|5.98
|Reed
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.70
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallardo, W, 8-3
|5
|6
|3
|3
|1
|1
|84
|5.97
|Curtis, H, 1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|1.74
|Sadzeck, H, 1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0.00
|Springs, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2.55
|Martin
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|4.72
|Leclerc, S, 8-12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|1.78
Gallardo pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Busenitz 1-0, Curtis 1-0, Sadzeck 2-0. WP_Gallardo.
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Alan Porter; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_2:52. A_32,175 (49,115).
