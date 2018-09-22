Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rangers 8, Mariners 3

September 22, 2018 12:06 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Haniger cf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .284
Segura ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .305
Cano 1b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .295
Cruz dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .261
Seager 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .220
Span lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .264
Gamel rf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .276
Zunino c 3 0 2 1 0 0 .197
Gordon 2b 3 1 2 0 0 0 .269
Totals 28 3 9 3 3 2
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo dh 3 2 1 0 0 0 .269
Profar 1b 4 2 2 0 0 1 .256
Andrus ss 2 1 0 0 1 0 .252
Mazara rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .262
Beltre 3b 3 2 2 5 0 1 .276
Odor 2b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .258
Chirinos c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .218
Gallo cf-lf 1 1 1 2 2 0 .211
Calhoun lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .239
a-DeShields ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .208
Totals 25 8 9 7 3 4
Seattle 000 011 1—3 9 1
Texas 303 101 x—8 9 0

a-struck out for Calhoun in the 6th.

E_Gamel (3). LOB_Seattle 8, Texas 3. 2B_Haniger (35), Zunino (15), Profar 2 (35). 3B_Gordon (7). HR_Beltre (14), off Ramirez; Gallo (38), off Pazos. RBIs_Haniger (91), Segura (61), Zunino (43), Beltre 5 (61), Gallo 2 (89).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Haniger, Seager, Gordon); Texas 2 (Calhoun 2). RISP_Seattle 1 for 6; Texas 3 for 7.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Cano, Haniger, Cruz. GIDP_Cruz, Chirinos, Calhoun.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

DP_Seattle 2 (Gordon, Segura, Cano), (Segura, Gordon, Cano); Texas 1 (Beltre, Odor, Profar).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ramirez, L, 2-4 2 2-3 4 6 6 2 2 58 6.50
Elias 2 1-3 4 1 0 1 1 43 2.93
Pazos 1 1 1 1 0 1 12 2.96
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sadzeck 1 0 0 0 2 0 21 0.00
Jurado, W, 4-5 5 6 2 2 1 2 75 6.66
Butler 0 2 1 1 0 0 8 6.20
Claudio 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 15 4.59

Butler pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Elias 1-1, Claudio 1-0. HBP_Ramirez (Choo). WP_Butler.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_2:17. A_29,420 (49,115).

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech