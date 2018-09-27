Rangers-Flyers Sums

N.Y. Rangers 0 3 1—4 Philadelphia 0 0 2—2

First Period_None. Penalties_Weise, PHI, (holding), 18:55.

Second Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Lettieri (Shattenkirk), 0:34 (pp). 2, N.Y. Rangers, Howden (Fast, Vesey), 1:08. 3, N.Y. Rangers, Namestnikov (Shattenkirk, Hayes), 19:43 (pp). Penalties_Smith, NYR, (delay of game), 10:36; Folin, PHI, (tripping), 18:43.

Third Period_4, Philadelphia, Provorov (Vorobyov, van Riemsdyk), 10:01. 5, Philadelphia, van Riemsdyk (Gudas, Vorobyov), 12:00. 6, N.Y. Rangers, Hayes (Smith, Namestnikov), 18:25. Penalties_Shattenkirk, NYR, served by Fogarty, (holding stick), 12:21; Shattenkirk, NYR, (roughing), 12:21; Weise, PHI, (roughing), 12:21.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 4-12-2_18. Philadelphia 10-2-16_28.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 2 of 2; Philadelphia 0 of 2.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Georgiev 0-0-0 (28 shots-26 saves). Philadelphia, Hart 0-0-0 (17-14).

A_18,900 (19,543). T_2:26.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Kory Nagy.

