Rapids-Timbers, Sums

Colorado 0 0—0 Portland 1 1—2

First half_1, Portland, Ebobisse, 1 (Blanco), 45th minute.

Second half_2, Portland, Valeri, 10 (Blanco), 65th.

Goalies_Colorado, Tim Howard, Zac MacMath; Portland, Steve Clark, Kendall Mcintosh.

Yellow Cards_Portland, Armenteros, 78th. Colorado, Blomberg, 43rd.

Referee_Drew Fischer. Assistant Referees_Oscar Mitchell Carvalho; Chris Wattam; Dave Gantar. 4th Official_Alejandro Mariscal.

A_21,144.

Lineups

Portland_Steve Clark; Jorge Flores, Larrys Mabiala, Liam Ridgewell, Zarek Valentin; Sebastian Blanco, Diego Chara, Lawrence Olum, Diego Valeri; Jeremy Ebobisse (Samuel Armenteros, 75th), Andy Polo (Tomas Conechny, 90th).

Colorado_Tim Howard; Edgar Castillo, Kortne Ford (Cole Bassett, 72nd), Tommy Smith, Danny Wilson; Johan Blomberg, Shkelzen Gashi (Caleb Calvert, 55th), Jack Price, Dillon Serna; Giles Barnes, Jack McBean (Enzo Martinez, 80th).

