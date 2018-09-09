Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rapids-Timbers, Sums

September 9, 2018 12:53 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Colorado 0 0—0
Portland 1 1—2

First half_1, Portland, Ebobisse, 1 (Blanco), 45th minute.

Second half_2, Portland, Valeri, 10 (Blanco), 65th.

Goalies_Colorado, Tim Howard, Zac MacMath; Portland, Steve Clark, Kendall Mcintosh.

Yellow Cards_Portland, Armenteros, 78th. Colorado, Blomberg, 43rd.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Referee_Drew Fischer. Assistant Referees_Oscar Mitchell Carvalho; Chris Wattam; Dave Gantar. 4th Official_Alejandro Mariscal.

A_21,144.

___

Lineups

Portland_Steve Clark; Jorge Flores, Larrys Mabiala, Liam Ridgewell, Zarek Valentin; Sebastian Blanco, Diego Chara, Lawrence Olum, Diego Valeri; Jeremy Ebobisse (Samuel Armenteros, 75th), Andy Polo (Tomas Conechny, 90th).

Colorado_Tim Howard; Edgar Castillo, Kortne Ford (Cole Bassett, 72nd), Tommy Smith, Danny Wilson; Johan Blomberg, Shkelzen Gashi (Caleb Calvert, 55th), Jack Price, Dillon Serna; Giles Barnes, Jack McBean (Enzo Martinez, 80th).

        Will artificial intelligence replace many federal workers?

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech