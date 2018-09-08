Rays 10, Orioles 5

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.270
|Rickard rf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Villar 2b
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|0
|.269
|Mancini dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Davis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.178
|Beckham ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Sisco c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|Nunez 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.235
|Andreoli lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.205
|d-Joseph ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.091
|Totals
|34
|5
|11
|5
|3
|10
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.302
|Wendle 3b-2b
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|.294
|Pham lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Choi dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.275
|b-Cron ph-dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Kiermaier cf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Adames ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Bauers 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.194
|Lowe 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|a-Duffy ph-3b
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.297
|Ciuffo c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|c-Gomez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Sucre c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|Totals
|35
|10
|14
|7
|1
|7
|Baltimore
|001
|200
|200—
|5
|11
|1
|Tampa Bay
|410
|002
|30x—10
|14
|1
a-singled for Lowe in the 6th. b-singled for Choi in the 7th. c-struck out for Ciuffo in the 7th. d-struck out for Andreoli in the 9th.
E_Nunez (10), Duffy (13). LOB_Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Rickard (7), Choi (13), Adames (6), Lowe (4). 3B_Pham (3). HR_Nunez (5), off Yarbrough. RBIs_Villar 3 (41), Nunez 2 (14), Smith (36), Wendle 2 (51), Choi (24), Bauers (37), Duffy 2 (42). SB_Rickard (4), Villar 2 (26), Smith (30), Wendle (13). CS_Villar (4), Bauers (5). SF_Wendle, Choi. S_Wendle, Bauers.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Mancini, Davis); Tampa Bay 5 (Wendle, Pham, Choi 2, Kiermaier). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 5; Tampa Bay 4 for 13.
Runners moved up_Wendle. GIDP_Rickard, Mancini.
DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Wendle, Lowe, Bauers), (Duffy, Wendle, Bauers).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hess, L, 3-10
|5
|7
|6
|2
|0
|3
|86
|5.17
|Scott
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|5.80
|Fry
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|27
|4.00
|Wright Jr.
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|5.66
|Givens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.57
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|3.40
|Yarbrough, W, 14-5
|3
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|2
|3
|58
|3.78
|Stanek
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.65
|Kolarek, H, 6
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|28
|3.67
|Roe
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|3.98
|Alvarado, H, 29
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2.17
|Schultz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.86
|Kittredge
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|7.18
Hess pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Roe pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Scott 1-1, Wright Jr. 2-1, Stanek 1-0, Roe 1-1, Alvarado 2-0. HBP_Hess (Ciuffo), Roe (Mancini). WP_Hess, Scott.
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Nic Lentz; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.
T_3:00. A_10,275 (42,735).
