Rays 11, Blue Jays 3

September 21, 2018 10:39 pm
 
Tampa Bay Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
M.Smith rf 3 2 1 1 McKnney rf 3 0 0 0
Vlzquez rf 1 0 0 0 Alford rf 1 0 0 0
M.Duffy 3b 5 2 1 0 Grrl Jr ss 4 2 3 2
Choi dh 3 2 2 0 Morales dh 3 0 0 0
Meadows ph-dh 3 2 3 3 D.Jnsen ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Pham lf 3 1 2 2 Grichuk cf 3 1 1 1
Wendle 2b 4 0 1 1 Jo.Dvis cf 1 0 0 0
Adames ss 5 0 1 1 Tellez 1b 4 0 1 0
Krmaier cf 4 0 0 0 T.Hrnnd lf 3 0 1 0
Bauers 1b 4 1 1 0 Solarte 3b 3 0 0 0
Ciuffo c 2 0 1 0 R.Urena 3b 1 0 0 0
Cron ph 1 1 1 0 D.Trvis 2b 3 0 0 0
Sucre c 2 0 1 0 R.McGre c 3 0 1 0
Totals 40 11 15 8 Totals 33 3 7 3
Tampa Bay 200 114 300—11
Toronto 100 200 000— 3

E_D.Barnes (1), Tellez (1). DP_Toronto 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 13, Toronto 4. 2B_M.Smith (25), Choi (14), Meadows (9), Wendle (30), Bauers (21). 3B_Pham (5). HR_Gurriel Jr. 2 (11), Grichuk (24). SB_Meadows (5). SF_Pham (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Castillo 1 1 1 1 0 1
Beeks W,5-1 3 2 2 2 1 2
Kolarek 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Wood 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Pruitt S,3-4 3 3 0 0 0 0
Toronto
Reid-Foley L,2-4 4 6 4 2 4 5
Fernandez 1 1-3 1 2 2 1 2
Leiter Jr. 1-3 2 2 2 1 0
Guerrieri 2-3 2 3 3 2 2
Barnes 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 3
Petricka 1 2 0 0 0 0

Reid-Foley pitched to 2 batters in the 5th

HBP_by Guerrieri (Smith), by Petricka (Wendle). WP_Guerrieri.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:20. A_21,167 (53,506).

