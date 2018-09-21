Rays 11, Blue Jays 3

|Tampa Bay
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|M.Smith rf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|McKnney rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Vlzquez rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alford rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Duffy 3b
|5
|2
|1
|0
|Grrl Jr ss
|4
|2
|3
|2
|Choi dh
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Morales dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Meadows ph-dh
|3
|2
|3
|3
|D.Jnsen ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pham lf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Grichuk cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Wendle 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Jo.Dvis cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Adames ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Krmaier cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|T.Hrnnd lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bauers 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Solarte 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ciuffo c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|R.Urena 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cron ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|D.Trvis 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sucre c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|R.McGre c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|40
|11
|15
|8
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|Tampa Bay
|200
|114
|300—11
|Toronto
|100
|200
|000—
|3
E_D.Barnes (1), Tellez (1). DP_Toronto 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 13, Toronto 4. 2B_M.Smith (25), Choi (14), Meadows (9), Wendle (30), Bauers (21). 3B_Pham (5). HR_Gurriel Jr. 2 (11), Grichuk (24). SB_Meadows (5). SF_Pham (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Castillo
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Beeks W,5-1
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Kolarek
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Wood
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pruitt S,3-4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|Reid-Foley L,2-4
|4
|6
|4
|2
|4
|5
|Fernandez
|1
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Leiter Jr.
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Guerrieri
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Barnes
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Petricka
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reid-Foley pitched to 2 batters in the 5th
HBP_by Guerrieri (Smith), by Petricka (Wendle). WP_Guerrieri.
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_3:20. A_21,167 (53,506).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.