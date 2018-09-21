Rays 11, Blue Jays 3

Tampa Bay Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi M.Smith rf 3 2 1 1 McKnney rf 3 0 0 0 Vlzquez rf 1 0 0 0 Alford rf 1 0 0 0 M.Duffy 3b 5 2 1 0 Grrl Jr ss 4 2 3 2 Choi dh 3 2 2 0 Morales dh 3 0 0 0 Meadows ph-dh 3 2 3 3 D.Jnsen ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Pham lf 3 1 2 2 Grichuk cf 3 1 1 1 Wendle 2b 4 0 1 1 Jo.Dvis cf 1 0 0 0 Adames ss 5 0 1 1 Tellez 1b 4 0 1 0 Krmaier cf 4 0 0 0 T.Hrnnd lf 3 0 1 0 Bauers 1b 4 1 1 0 Solarte 3b 3 0 0 0 Ciuffo c 2 0 1 0 R.Urena 3b 1 0 0 0 Cron ph 1 1 1 0 D.Trvis 2b 3 0 0 0 Sucre c 2 0 1 0 R.McGre c 3 0 1 0 Totals 40 11 15 8 Totals 33 3 7 3

Tampa Bay 200 114 300—11 Toronto 100 200 000— 3

E_D.Barnes (1), Tellez (1). DP_Toronto 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 13, Toronto 4. 2B_M.Smith (25), Choi (14), Meadows (9), Wendle (30), Bauers (21). 3B_Pham (5). HR_Gurriel Jr. 2 (11), Grichuk (24). SB_Meadows (5). SF_Pham (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Tampa Bay Castillo 1 1 1 1 0 1 Beeks W,5-1 3 2 2 2 1 2 Kolarek 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 Wood 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Pruitt S,3-4 3 3 0 0 0 0 Toronto Reid-Foley L,2-4 4 6 4 2 4 5 Fernandez 1 1-3 1 2 2 1 2 Leiter Jr. 1-3 2 2 2 1 0 Guerrieri 2-3 2 3 3 2 2 Barnes 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 3 Petricka 1 2 0 0 0 0

Reid-Foley pitched to 2 batters in the 5th

HBP_by Guerrieri (Smith), by Petricka (Wendle). WP_Guerrieri.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:20. A_21,167 (53,506).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.