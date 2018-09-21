Rays 11, Blue Jays 3

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith rf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.301
|Velazquez rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Duffy 3b
|5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.299
|Choi dh
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|b-Meadows ph-dh
|3
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.304
|Pham lf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.273
|Wendle 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.302
|Adames ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.267
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.222
|Bauers 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.201
|Ciuffo c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|a-Cron ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Sucre c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Totals
|40
|11
|15
|8
|8
|12
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McKinney rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Alford rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Gurriel Jr. ss
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.292
|Morales dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|c-Jansen ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Grichuk cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|Davis cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.372
|Hernandez lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|Solarte 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Urena 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Travis 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|McGuire c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|1
|5
|Tampa Bay
|200
|114
|300—11
|15
|0
|Toronto
|100
|200
|000—
|3
|7
|2
a-singled for Ciuffo in the 6th. b-singled for Choi in the 6th. c-grounded out for Morales in the 9th.
E_Tellez (1), Barnes (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 13, Toronto 4. 2B_Smith (25), Choi (14), Wendle (30), Bauers (21), Meadows (9). 3B_Pham (5). HR_Gurriel Jr. (10), off Castillo; Gurriel Jr. (11), off Beeks; Grichuk (24), off Beeks. RBIs_Smith (38), Pham 2 (59), Wendle (56), Adames (31), Meadows 3 (16), Gurriel Jr. 2 (34), Grichuk (55). SB_Meadows (5). SF_Pham.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 7 (Duffy 2, Adames, Kiermaier 2, Bauers 2); Toronto 2 (Gurriel Jr., Urena). RISP_Tampa Bay 8 for 21; Toronto 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Smith. GIDP_Smith, Adames.
DP_Toronto 2 (Travis, Gurriel Jr., Tellez), (Gurriel Jr., Travis, Tellez).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|3.25
|Beeks, W, 5-1
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|47
|5.36
|Kolarek
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|3.82
|Wood
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.58
|Pruitt, S, 3-4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|4.57
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Reid-Foley, L, 2-4
|4
|6
|4
|2
|4
|5
|95
|5.40
|Fernandez
|1
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|26
|4.15
|Leiter Jr.
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|14
|8.06
|Guerrieri
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|2
|36
|4.91
|Barnes
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|31
|5.80
|Petricka
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|4.78
Reid-Foley pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
Inherited runners-scored_Wood 1-0, Fernandez 1-1, Leiter Jr. 2-2, Guerrieri 2-1, Barnes 2-2. HBP_Guerrieri (Smith), Petricka (Wendle). WP_Guerrieri. PB_Sucre (5).
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_3:20. A_21,167 (53,506).
