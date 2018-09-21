Listen Live Sports

Rays 11, Blue Jays 3

September 21, 2018 10:40 pm
 
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Smith rf 3 2 1 1 1 0 .301
Velazquez rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Duffy 3b 5 2 1 0 1 2 .299
Choi dh 3 2 2 0 0 0 .267
b-Meadows ph-dh 3 2 3 3 0 0 .304
Pham lf 3 1 2 2 2 0 .273
Wendle 2b 4 0 1 1 1 0 .302
Adames ss 5 0 1 1 1 2 .267
Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .222
Bauers 1b 4 1 1 0 1 3 .201
Ciuffo c 2 0 1 0 0 1 .200
a-Cron ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .255
Sucre c 2 0 1 0 0 1 .216
Totals 40 11 15 8 8 12
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McKinney rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .270
Alford rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .125
Gurriel Jr. ss 4 2 3 2 0 0 .292
Morales dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .250
c-Jansen ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Grichuk cf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .244
Davis cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Tellez 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .372
Hernandez lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .241
Solarte 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .229
Urena 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .247
Travis 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .232
McGuire c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .250
Totals 33 3 7 3 1 5
Tampa Bay 200 114 300—11 15 0
Toronto 100 200 000— 3 7 2

a-singled for Ciuffo in the 6th. b-singled for Choi in the 6th. c-grounded out for Morales in the 9th.

E_Tellez (1), Barnes (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 13, Toronto 4. 2B_Smith (25), Choi (14), Wendle (30), Bauers (21), Meadows (9). 3B_Pham (5). HR_Gurriel Jr. (10), off Castillo; Gurriel Jr. (11), off Beeks; Grichuk (24), off Beeks. RBIs_Smith (38), Pham 2 (59), Wendle (56), Adames (31), Meadows 3 (16), Gurriel Jr. 2 (34), Grichuk (55). SB_Meadows (5). SF_Pham.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 7 (Duffy 2, Adames, Kiermaier 2, Bauers 2); Toronto 2 (Gurriel Jr., Urena). RISP_Tampa Bay 8 for 21; Toronto 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Smith. GIDP_Smith, Adames.

DP_Toronto 2 (Travis, Gurriel Jr., Tellez), (Gurriel Jr., Travis, Tellez).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Castillo 1 1 1 1 0 1 15 3.25
Beeks, W, 5-1 3 2 2 2 1 2 47 5.36
Kolarek 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 28 3.82
Wood 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.58
Pruitt, S, 3-4 3 3 0 0 0 0 38 4.57
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Reid-Foley, L, 2-4 4 6 4 2 4 5 95 5.40
Fernandez 1 1-3 1 2 2 1 2 26 4.15
Leiter Jr. 1-3 2 2 2 1 0 14 8.06
Guerrieri 2-3 2 3 3 2 2 36 4.91
Barnes 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 3 31 5.80
Petricka 1 2 0 0 0 0 14 4.78

Reid-Foley pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Wood 1-0, Fernandez 1-1, Leiter Jr. 2-2, Guerrieri 2-1, Barnes 2-2. HBP_Guerrieri (Smith), Petricka (Wendle). WP_Guerrieri. PB_Sucre (5).

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:20. A_21,167 (53,506).

