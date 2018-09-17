Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rays 3, Rangers 0

September 17, 2018 11:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Tampa Bay Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
M.Smith rf 3 1 2 0 Choo dh 3 0 0 0
Pham lf 4 0 1 0 Odor 2b 3 0 0 0
Choi dh 4 1 2 2 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0
Wendle 3b 3 0 1 0 Mazara rf 3 0 1 0
Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0 Beltre 3b 3 0 0 0
Adames ss 3 1 1 0 W.Clhun lf 4 0 0 0
Krmaier cf 4 0 1 0 Guzman 1b 3 0 0 0
Bauers 1b 3 0 0 1 Knr-Flf c 3 0 1 0
Ciuffo c 2 0 0 0 Rbinson cf 2 0 0 0
Cron ph 0 0 0 0 DShelds ph-cf 1 0 0 0
Sucre c 1 0 0 0
Totals 31 3 8 3 Totals 29 0 2 0
Tampa Bay 100 001 100—3
Texas 000 000 000—0

E_Andrus (10). DP_Texas 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Texas 6. 2B_Wendle (25), Kiermaier (12). HR_Choi (10). SB_Odor (12). CS_M.Smith (12). SF_Bauers (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Glasnow W,2-6 6 2 0 0 2 6
Kolarek H,8 1 0 0 0 0 1
Alvarado H,30 1 0 0 0 0 2
Romo S,22-29 1 0 0 0 1 2
Texas
Sampson L,0-2 5 2-3 6 2 2 1 2
Curtis 2-3 1 1 1 3 1
Perez 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 3

HBP_by Glasnow (Odor). WP_Glasnow.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Ben May; Third, Cory Blaser.

Advertisement

T_2:41. A_21,840 (49,115).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech