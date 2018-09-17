Rays 3, Rangers 0

Tampa Bay Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi M.Smith rf 3 1 2 0 Choo dh 3 0 0 0 Pham lf 4 0 1 0 Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 Choi dh 4 1 2 2 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 Wendle 3b 3 0 1 0 Mazara rf 3 0 1 0 Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0 Beltre 3b 3 0 0 0 Adames ss 3 1 1 0 W.Clhun lf 4 0 0 0 Krmaier cf 4 0 1 0 Guzman 1b 3 0 0 0 Bauers 1b 3 0 0 1 Knr-Flf c 3 0 1 0 Ciuffo c 2 0 0 0 Rbinson cf 2 0 0 0 Cron ph 0 0 0 0 DShelds ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Sucre c 1 0 0 0 Totals 31 3 8 3 Totals 29 0 2 0

Tampa Bay 100 001 100—3 Texas 000 000 000—0

E_Andrus (10). DP_Texas 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Texas 6. 2B_Wendle (25), Kiermaier (12). HR_Choi (10). SB_Odor (12). CS_M.Smith (12). SF_Bauers (6).

IP H R ER BB SO Tampa Bay Glasnow W,2-6 6 2 0 0 2 6 Kolarek H,8 1 0 0 0 0 1 Alvarado H,30 1 0 0 0 0 2 Romo S,22-29 1 0 0 0 1 2 Texas Sampson L,0-2 5 2-3 6 2 2 1 2 Curtis 2-3 1 1 1 3 1 Perez 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 3

HBP_by Glasnow (Odor). WP_Glasnow.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Ben May; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:41. A_21,840 (49,115).

