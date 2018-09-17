Rays 3, Rangers 0

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.302
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Choi dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.267
|Wendle 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.292
|Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Adames ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Bauers 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.197
|Ciuffo c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|a-Cron ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|Sucre c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Totals
|31
|3
|8
|3
|4
|6
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.269
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Mazara rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|Beltre 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Calhoun lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Guzman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Kiner-Falefa c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Robinson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.179
|b-DeShields ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Totals
|29
|0
|2
|0
|3
|11
|Tampa Bay
|100
|001
|100—3
|8
|0
|Texas
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|1
a-pinch hit for Ciuffo in the 7th. b-struck out for Robinson in the 8th.
E_Andrus (10). LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Texas 6. 2B_Wendle (25), Kiermaier (12). HR_Choi (10), off Sampson. RBIs_Choi 2 (31), Bauers (44). SB_Odor (12). CS_Smith (12). SF_Bauers.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Pham, Adames); Texas 3 (Beltre 3). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 8; Texas 0 for 2.
GIDP_Pham, Lowe.
DP_Texas 2 (Andrus, Odor, Guzman), (Odor, Andrus, Guzman).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Glasnow, W, 2-6
|6
|2
|0
|0
|2
|6
|86
|4.22
|Kolarek, H, 8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.06
|Alvarado, H, 30
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.05
|Romo, S, 22-29
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|3.30
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sampson, L, 0-2
|5
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|1
|2
|84
|4.09
|Curtis
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|17
|4.15
|Perez
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27
|6.33
Inherited runners-scored_Perez 2-0. HBP_Glasnow (Odor). WP_Glasnow.
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheurwater; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Ben May; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_2:41. A_21,840 (49,115).
