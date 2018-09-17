Rays 3, Rangers 0

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Smith rf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .302 Pham lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .261 Choi dh 4 1 2 2 0 1 .267 Wendle 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .292 Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .237 Adames ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .268 Kiermaier cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .226 Bauers 1b 3 0 0 1 0 2 .197 Ciuffo c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .208 a-Cron ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .252 Sucre c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .186 Totals 31 3 8 3 4 6

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .269 Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .257 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .256 Mazara rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .267 Beltre 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .273 Calhoun lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .235 Guzman 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Kiner-Falefa c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .263 Robinson cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .179 b-DeShields ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .208 Totals 29 0 2 0 3 11

Tampa Bay 100 001 100—3 8 0 Texas 000 000 000—0 2 1

a-pinch hit for Ciuffo in the 7th. b-struck out for Robinson in the 8th.

E_Andrus (10). LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Texas 6. 2B_Wendle (25), Kiermaier (12). HR_Choi (10), off Sampson. RBIs_Choi 2 (31), Bauers (44). SB_Odor (12). CS_Smith (12). SF_Bauers.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Pham, Adames); Texas 3 (Beltre 3). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 8; Texas 0 for 2.

GIDP_Pham, Lowe.

DP_Texas 2 (Andrus, Odor, Guzman), (Odor, Andrus, Guzman).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Glasnow, W, 2-6 6 2 0 0 2 6 86 4.22 Kolarek, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 4.06 Alvarado, H, 30 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 2.05 Romo, S, 22-29 1 0 0 0 1 2 21 3.30 Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sampson, L, 0-2 5 2-3 6 2 2 1 2 84 4.09 Curtis 2-3 1 1 1 3 1 17 4.15 Perez 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 27 6.33

Inherited runners-scored_Perez 2-0. HBP_Glasnow (Odor). WP_Glasnow.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheurwater; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Ben May; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:41. A_21,840 (49,115).

