Rays 4, Rangers 0

Tampa Bay Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Wendle 2b 5 1 4 1 DShelds cf 4 0 1 0 M.Duffy 3b 5 0 2 0 Profar 1b 4 0 0 0 Choi dh 4 0 1 1 Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 Pham lf 4 0 2 0 Mazara rf 4 0 0 0 Lowe rf 3 0 1 0 Beltre dh 4 0 0 0 C.Gomez ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Knr-Flf 3b 2 0 1 0 Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 R.Chrns c 3 0 1 0 Krmaier cf 4 1 1 0 Rua lf 3 0 0 0 Adames ss 5 1 1 2 Alberto 2b 3 0 1 0 Sucre c 4 1 3 0 Totals 39 4 15 4 Totals 30 0 4 0

Tampa Bay 000 300 100—4 Texas 000 000 000—0

E_Adames (14). DP_Tampa Bay 2, Texas 3. LOB_Tampa Bay 13, Texas 5. 2B_Wendle 2 (27), Sucre (5), Alberto (1). HR_Adames (10). SB_C.Gomez (12).

IP H R ER BB SO Tampa Bay Snell W,20-5 5 1 0 0 2 5 Roe H,27 1 1 0 0 0 0 Beeks 2 2 0 0 0 1 Stanek 1 0 0 0 0 1 Texas Gallardo L,8-6 5 8 3 3 3 3 Moore 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 1 Claudio 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 Butler 0 1 0 0 0 0 Pelham 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Sadzeck 1 1 0 0 0 1

Butler pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

HBP_by Gallardo (Cron), by Sadzeck (Gomez).

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Ben May; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:04. A_23,523 (49,115).

