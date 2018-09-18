Rays 4, Rangers 0

|Tampa Bay
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Wendle 2b
|5
|1
|4
|1
|DShelds cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|M.Duffy 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Profar 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Choi dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lowe rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Beltre dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|C.Gomez ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Knr-Flf 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|R.Chrns c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Krmaier cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Rua lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Adames ss
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Alberto 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Sucre c
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Totals
|39
|4
|15
|4
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|300
|100—4
|Texas
|000
|000
|000—0
E_Adames (14). DP_Tampa Bay 2, Texas 3. LOB_Tampa Bay 13, Texas 5. 2B_Wendle 2 (27), Sucre (5), Alberto (1). HR_Adames (10). SB_C.Gomez (12).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Snell W,20-5
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Roe H,27
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Beeks
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Stanek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Texas
|Gallardo L,8-6
|5
|8
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Moore
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Claudio
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Butler
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pelham
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sadzeck
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Butler pitched to 1 batter in the 8th
HBP_by Gallardo (Cron), by Sadzeck (Gomez).
Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Ben May; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_3:04. A_23,523 (49,115).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.