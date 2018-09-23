Rays 5, Blue Jays 2

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith rf-cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.299
|Pham lf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.273
|Duffy 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Cron dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.257
|Wendle ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.301
|Lowe 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.233
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|a-Meadows ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Bauers 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Sucre c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.215
|Totals
|31
|5
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Davis lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Gurriel Jr. ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.282
|Diaz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.262
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.373
|Hernandez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|b-Smoak ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Jansen c
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|c-Morales ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|1-Alford pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Urena 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|2
|11
|Tampa Bay
|000
|101
|030—5
|5
|1
|Toronto
|000
|000
|020—2
|8
|1
a-pinch hit for Kiermaier in the 8th. b-lined out for Hernandez in the 9th. c-singled for Jansen in the 9th.
1-ran for Morales in the 9th.
E_Wendle (7), Tellez (2). LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 7. 2B_Cron (27), Wendle (31). HR_Cron (28), off Biagini; Lowe (6), off Fernandez. RBIs_Cron 2 (70), Wendle (57), Lowe 2 (21), Gurriel Jr. (35), Diaz (54). SB_Pham (13), Hernandez (4). CS_Pillar (3). S_Duffy.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Lowe 2); Toronto 2 (Urena 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 6; Toronto 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Cron, Gurriel Jr.. GIDP_Bauers.
DP_Toronto 1 (Diaz, Gurriel Jr., Tellez).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snell, W, 21-5
|6
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|11
|100
|1.90
|Roe, H, 28
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.51
|Kittredge
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|10
|6.69
|Stanek, H, 9
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2.70
|Romo, S, 23-31
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|3.66
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Borucki, L, 4-5
|7
|3
|2
|2
|4
|7
|101
|3.76
|Biagini
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|5.77
|Fernandez
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|11
|6.00
|Paulino
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|1.93
Inherited runners-scored_Roe 1-0, Stanek 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_2:41. A_23,944 (53,506).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.