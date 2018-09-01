Rays 5, Indians 3

|Tampa Bay
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Wendle 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Duffy 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Brntley lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Choi dh
|5
|0
|3
|0
|J.Rmirz 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Pham lf-cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Encrnco 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Krmaier cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Y.Diaz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|C.Gomez rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Guyer cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Adames ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Kipnis ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Bauers 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|M.Cbrra rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Sucre c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Lowe rf-lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|E.Gnzal 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Alonso ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|5
|13
|5
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|Tampa Bay
|000
|004
|001—5
|Cleveland
|020
|000
|001—3
E_M.Duffy (12), Adames (12). DP_Tampa Bay 2, Cleveland 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Cleveland 6. 2B_Wendle (20), M.Duffy (19), Choi 2 (11), Pham (14), Bauers (17), M.Cabrera (11), Gomes (22). HR_Lowe (2), Kipnis (14). SB_Brantley 2 (10), Encarnacion (3). CS_Adames (4), Guyer (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Snell W,17-5
|6
|2-3
|8
|2
|1
|1
|9
|Alvarado H,27
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Roe H,25
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Kolarek S,2-3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|Bieber L,8-3
|5
|1-3
|9
|4
|4
|0
|4
|Olson
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Cimber
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Perez
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Otero
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Edwards
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Tomlin
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
Alvarado pitched to 2 batters in the 8th
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_3:13. A_31,816 (35,225).
