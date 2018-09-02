Rays 6, Indians 4

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Wendle 3b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .298 Pham cf-lf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .254 Choi dh 4 1 1 0 1 1 .272 Cron 1b 5 1 2 1 0 2 .256 Lowe 2b 5 1 3 3 0 0 .263 Adames ss 4 0 2 0 1 1 .258 Bauers lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .200 Velazquez cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gomez rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .218 Moore c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .222 Totals 37 6 13 6 4 11

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .284 Brantley lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .304 Ramirez 3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .289 Diaz dh 4 1 2 1 0 0 .310 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .243 Cabrera rf 4 0 1 2 0 1 .282 Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .227 Perez c 1 0 0 0 1 0 .151 Haase c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Allen cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Totals 32 4 6 4 2 7

Tampa Bay 010 100 400—6 13 1 Cleveland 000 000 103—4 6 0

E_Kolarek (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 3. 2B_Wendle (21), Cron (25), Lowe 2 (3), Moore (1), Brantley (34), Cabrera (12). 3B_Pham (1). HR_Lowe (3), off Carrasco; Cron (26), off Carrasco. RBIs_Wendle (49), Pham (49), Cron (61), Lowe 3 (12), Ramirez (95), Diaz (9), Cabrera 2 (31). CS_Allen (2). S_Moore.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (Adames, Bauers, Moore); Cleveland 2 (Kipnis, Allen). RISP_Tampa Bay 4 for 11; Cleveland 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Brantley. LIDP_Lowe. GIDP_Pham, Alonso.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Lowe, Adames, Cron); Cleveland 2 (Cabrera, Ramirez), (Alonso, Lindor, Cimber).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Castillo 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 3.64 Yarbrough, W, 13-5 5 2 1 1 1 3 67 3.68 Kolarek 2 0 0 0 0 1 24 3.60 Wood 1-3 2 3 3 1 0 12 4.45 Alvarado, S, 7-10 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 13 2.20 Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Carrasco, L, 16-8 6 1-3 9 5 5 2 9 107 3.52 Ramirez 1-3 1 1 1 2 0 15 4.81 Olson 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 6.23 Cimber 1 2 0 0 0 0 17 3.51 Tomlin 1 1 0 0 0 1 20 6.71

Castillo pitched to 1 batter in the 2nd.

Yarbrough pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Yarbrough 1-0, Kolarek 1-0, Alvarado 2-2, Ramirez 1-1, Olson 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Chris Segal; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:10. A_26,535 (35,225).

