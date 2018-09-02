Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rays 6, Indians 4

September 2, 2018 7:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Tampa Bay Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Wendle 3b 5 1 2 1 Lindor ss 4 1 1 0
Pham cf-lf 5 1 2 1 Brntley lf 4 1 1 0
Choi dh 4 1 1 0 J.Rmirz 3b 3 1 1 1
Cron 1b 5 1 2 1 Y.Diaz dh 4 1 2 1
Lowe 2b 5 1 3 3 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0
Adames ss 4 0 2 0 M.Cbrra rf 4 0 1 2
Bauers lf 3 0 0 0 Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0
Vlzquez cf 0 0 0 0 R.Perez c 1 0 0 0
C.Gomez rf 3 1 0 0 Haase c 1 0 0 0
Ad.More c 3 0 1 0 G.Allen cf 3 0 0 0
Totals 37 6 13 6 Totals 32 4 6 4
Tampa Bay 010 100 400—6
Cleveland 000 000 103—4

E_Kolarek (1). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Cleveland 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 3. 2B_Wendle (21), Cron (25), Lowe 2 (3), Ad.Moore (1), Brantley (34), M.Cabrera (12). 3B_Pham (1). HR_Cron (26), Lowe (3). CS_G.Allen (2). S_Ad.Moore (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Castillo 1 1 0 0 0 1
Yarbrough W,13-5 5 2 1 1 1 3
Kolarek 2 0 0 0 0 1
Wood 1-3 2 3 3 1 0
Alvarado S,7-10 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Cleveland
Carrasco L,16-8 6 1-3 9 5 5 2 9
Ramirez 1-3 1 1 1 2 0
Olson 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Cimber 1 2 0 0 0 0
Tomlin 1 1 0 0 0 1

D.Castillo pitched to 1 batter in the 2nd

Yarbrough pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Chris Segal; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Jim Wolf.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

T_3:10. A_26,535 (35,225).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech