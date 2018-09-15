Listen Live Sports

...

Rays 7, Athletics 5

September 15, 2018 9:45 pm
 
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pinder lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .254
a-Martini ph-lf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .292
Phegley c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .185
Chapman 3b 5 1 3 1 0 2 .284
Lowrie 2b 5 0 1 1 0 0 .270
Davis dh 5 0 0 0 0 3 .249
Olson 1b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .244
Piscotty rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .267
Laureano cf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .279
Semien ss 4 1 2 0 0 2 .259
Lucroy c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .240
b-Joyce ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .199
c-Canha ph-lf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .242
Totals 38 5 13 4 2 10
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Smith rf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .303
Duffy 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .297
Choi dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .268
Pham lf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .261
Wendle ss 2 2 0 0 2 0 .292
Kiermaier cf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .225
Lowe 2b 3 2 1 2 1 1 .247
Bauers 1b 3 1 3 4 0 0 .198
Ciuffo c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .227
Totals 29 7 8 7 5 6
Oakland 001 001 201—5 13 0
Tampa Bay 020 002 03x—7 8 0

a-singled for Pinder in the 3rd. b-pinch hit for Lucroy in the 7th. c-doubled for Joyce in the 7th.

LOB_Oakland 8, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Canha (20). 3B_Kiermaier (9). HR_Olson (27), off Chirinos; Chapman (23), off Romo; Lowe (5), off Kiekhefer; Bauers (11), off Familia. RBIs_Chapman (64), Lowrie (91), Olson (75), Canha (47), Kiermaier (29), Lowe 2 (17), Bauers 4 (43). SB_Duffy (11). CS_Bauers (6). SF_Bauers. S_Ciuffo.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Davis, Lucroy, Canha 2); Tampa Bay 4 (Duffy, Pham 2, Wendle). RISP_Oakland 1 for 10; Tampa Bay 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Martini, Smith, Duffy. GIDP_Olson, Piscotty.

DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Duffy, Lowe, Bauers), (Wendle, Lowe, Bauers).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hendriks 1 1 0 0 0 1 28 5.60
Kiekhefer 2-3 3 2 2 0 0 11 27.00
Dull 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 4.76
Bassitt 3 2 1 1 2 3 46 3.38
Petit 1 1 1 1 0 0 15 3.17
Rodney 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 3.15
Familia, L, 8-6 1 1 3 3 2 1 30 3.16
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stanek 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 2.54
Chirinos 5 1-3 7 3 3 1 5 89 3.89
Kolarek, H, 7 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 7 4.34
Roe, BS, 1-2 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 11 3.61
Nuno 1-3 2 0 0 1 1 21 1.50
Kittredge, W, 2-2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 6.75
Romo, S, 20-27 1 1 1 1 0 1 15 3.25

Bassitt pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Dull 1-0, Petit 1-1, Kolarek 1-1, Roe 1-1, Kittredge 3-0. HBP_Hendriks (Choi). WP_Stanek. PB_Phegley (5), Ciuffo (1).

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_3:19. A_15,154 (42,735).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

