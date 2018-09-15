Rays 7, Athletics 5

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pinder lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .254 a-Martini ph-lf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .292 Phegley c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .185 Chapman 3b 5 1 3 1 0 2 .284 Lowrie 2b 5 0 1 1 0 0 .270 Davis dh 5 0 0 0 0 3 .249 Olson 1b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .244 Piscotty rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .267 Laureano cf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .279 Semien ss 4 1 2 0 0 2 .259 Lucroy c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .240 b-Joyce ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .199 c-Canha ph-lf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .242 Totals 38 5 13 4 2 10

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Smith rf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .303 Duffy 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .297 Choi dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .268 Pham lf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .261 Wendle ss 2 2 0 0 2 0 .292 Kiermaier cf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .225 Lowe 2b 3 2 1 2 1 1 .247 Bauers 1b 3 1 3 4 0 0 .198 Ciuffo c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .227 Totals 29 7 8 7 5 6

Oakland 001 001 201—5 13 0 Tampa Bay 020 002 03x—7 8 0

a-singled for Pinder in the 3rd. b-pinch hit for Lucroy in the 7th. c-doubled for Joyce in the 7th.

LOB_Oakland 8, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Canha (20). 3B_Kiermaier (9). HR_Olson (27), off Chirinos; Chapman (23), off Romo; Lowe (5), off Kiekhefer; Bauers (11), off Familia. RBIs_Chapman (64), Lowrie (91), Olson (75), Canha (47), Kiermaier (29), Lowe 2 (17), Bauers 4 (43). SB_Duffy (11). CS_Bauers (6). SF_Bauers. S_Ciuffo.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Davis, Lucroy, Canha 2); Tampa Bay 4 (Duffy, Pham 2, Wendle). RISP_Oakland 1 for 10; Tampa Bay 1 for 10.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Martini, Smith, Duffy. GIDP_Olson, Piscotty.

DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Duffy, Lowe, Bauers), (Wendle, Lowe, Bauers).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hendriks 1 1 0 0 0 1 28 5.60 Kiekhefer 2-3 3 2 2 0 0 11 27.00 Dull 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 4.76 Bassitt 3 2 1 1 2 3 46 3.38 Petit 1 1 1 1 0 0 15 3.17 Rodney 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 3.15 Familia, L, 8-6 1 1 3 3 2 1 30 3.16 Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stanek 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 2.54 Chirinos 5 1-3 7 3 3 1 5 89 3.89 Kolarek, H, 7 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 7 4.34 Roe, BS, 1-2 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 11 3.61 Nuno 1-3 2 0 0 1 1 21 1.50 Kittredge, W, 2-2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 6.75 Romo, S, 20-27 1 1 1 1 0 1 15 3.25

Bassitt pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Dull 1-0, Petit 1-1, Kolarek 1-1, Roe 1-1, Kittredge 3-0. HBP_Hendriks (Choi). WP_Stanek. PB_Phegley (5), Ciuffo (1).

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_3:19. A_15,154 (42,735).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.