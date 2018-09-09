Rays 8, Orioles 3

Baltimore Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Mullins cf 4 0 0 0 M.Smith lf 4 2 3 0 Rickard rf 3 0 0 0 Pham dh 4 1 2 1 Villar 2b 3 0 1 0 M.Duffy 3b 4 0 1 0 Mancini 1b 4 0 0 0 Cron 1b 4 1 1 1 C.Davis dh 4 0 0 0 Krmaier cf 4 1 2 0 T.Bckhm ss 4 1 1 0 Adames ss 4 1 2 1 R.Nunez 3b 4 1 2 0 Lowe 2b 4 1 1 3 J.Ptrsn lf 3 1 1 2 C.Gomez rf 4 1 1 1 Androli ph 1 0 1 0 Sucre c 4 0 0 0 Ca.Jsph c 3 0 3 1 Totals 33 3 9 3 Totals 36 8 13 7

Baltimore 000 000 300—3 Tampa Bay 510 001 01x—8

E_Rickard (1). DP_Baltimore 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Baltimore 7, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_R.Nunez (11), Ca.Joseph (13), Pham (15), Cron (26), Kiermaier (11). 3B_J.Peterson (2). HR_Lowe (4), C.Gomez (9). SB_M.Smith (31), Pham (11). CS_Mullins (2). SF_Ca.Joseph (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Baltimore Rogers L,1-2 1 1-3 6 6 6 2 0 Yacabonis 4 2-3 4 1 1 0 4 Castro 2 3 1 1 1 1 Tampa Bay Stanek 1-3 0 0 0 3 0 Chirinos W,4-5 6 1-3 7 3 3 0 6 Roe 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Nuno 2 2 0 0 0 4

HBP_by Yacabonis (Smith).

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_2:51. A_13,632 (42,735).

