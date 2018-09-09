Rays 8, Orioles 3

|Baltimore
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Smith lf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|Rickard rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pham dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Villar 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|M.Duffy 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cron 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|C.Davis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Krmaier cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|T.Bckhm ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|R.Nunez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Lowe 2b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|J.Ptrsn lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|C.Gomez rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Androli ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Sucre c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ca.Jsph c
|3
|0
|3
|1
|Totals
|33
|3
|9
|3
|Totals
|36
|8
|13
|7
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|300—3
|Tampa Bay
|510
|001
|01x—8
E_Rickard (1). DP_Baltimore 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Baltimore 7, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_R.Nunez (11), Ca.Joseph (13), Pham (15), Cron (26), Kiermaier (11). 3B_J.Peterson (2). HR_Lowe (4), C.Gomez (9). SB_M.Smith (31), Pham (11). CS_Mullins (2). SF_Ca.Joseph (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Rogers L,1-2
|1
|1-3
|6
|6
|6
|2
|0
|Yacabonis
|4
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Castro
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Tampa Bay
|Stanek
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Chirinos W,4-5
|6
|1-3
|7
|3
|3
|0
|6
|Roe
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nuno
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
HBP_by Yacabonis (Smith).
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_2:51. A_13,632 (42,735).
