Red Sox 11, Yankees 6

September 20, 2018 11:25 pm
 
Boston New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Betts dh 5 3 4 5 McCtchn lf 3 1 2 0
Bnntndi lf 4 1 2 0 Judge rf 4 1 0 0
J.Mrtin rf 4 0 1 1 A.Hicks cf 4 1 1 0
Bgaerts ss 4 0 0 1 Stanton dh 3 1 1 4
Holt 2b 4 1 1 1 Grgrius ss 4 0 2 0
Devers 3b 5 2 2 0 Andujar 3b 4 0 0 0
Swihart 1b 3 1 1 0 G.Sanch c 3 1 0 0
Pearce ph 1 0 0 0 Voit 1b 4 1 1 2
Mreland 1b 1 0 0 0 G.Trres 2b 4 0 0 0
Brdly J cf 3 2 1 1
C.Vazqz c 3 0 1 0
Lin pr 0 1 0 0
Leon c 1 0 0 0
Totals 38 11 13 9 Totals 33 6 7 6
Boston 121 010 330—11
New York 020 400 000— 6

E_A.Hicks (2), G.Sanchez (5). DP_New York 1. LOB_Boston 5, New York 7. 2B_Betts 2 (44), Benintendi (39), A.Hicks (17). 3B_McCutchen (3). HR_Betts (30), Holt (6), Bradley Jr. (13), Stanton (35), Voit (11). SB_J.Martinez (6). CS_McCutchen (8). SF_Bogaerts (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Rodriguez 3 2-3 4 5 5 7 4
Hembree 1-3 1 1 1 0 0
Wright W,3-1 3 1 0 0 0 2
Brasier 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kimbrel 1 1 0 0 0 2
New York
Tanaka 4 8 5 5 0 3
Robertson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Green L,8-3 BS,4 1 2 2 2 0 3
Betances 1 1 1 0 1 2
Chapman 2-3 2 3 3 1 1
Holder 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Cole 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Tarpley 2-3 0 0 0 1 2

Tanaka pitched to 2 batters in the 5th

Green pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_4:02. A_47,351 (47,309).

