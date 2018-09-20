Red Sox 11, Yankees 6

|Boston
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Betts dh
|5
|3
|4
|5
|McCtchn lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Bnntndi lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Judge rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|J.Mrtin rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|A.Hicks cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bgaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Stanton dh
|3
|1
|1
|4
|Holt 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Grgrius ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Devers 3b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Andujar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Swihart 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|G.Sanch c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Pearce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Voit 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Mreland 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Trres 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brdly J cf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|C.Vazqz c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Lin pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Leon c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|38
|11
|13
|9
|Totals
|33
|6
|7
|6
|Boston
|121
|010
|330—11
|New York
|020
|400
|000—
|6
E_A.Hicks (2), G.Sanchez (5). DP_New York 1. LOB_Boston 5, New York 7. 2B_Betts 2 (44), Benintendi (39), A.Hicks (17). 3B_McCutchen (3). HR_Betts (30), Holt (6), Bradley Jr. (13), Stanton (35), Voit (11). SB_J.Martinez (6). CS_McCutchen (8). SF_Bogaerts (6).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Rodriguez
|3
|2-3
|4
|5
|5
|7
|4
|Hembree
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Wright W,3-1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Brasier
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kimbrel
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|New York
|Tanaka
|4
|8
|5
|5
|0
|3
|Robertson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Green L,8-3 BS,4
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Betances
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Chapman
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Holder
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Cole
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tarpley
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
Tanaka pitched to 2 batters in the 5th
Green pitched to 2 batters in the 7th
Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_4:02. A_47,351 (47,309).
