Red Sox 4, Blue Jays 3

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gurriel Jr. ss
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.284
|Solarte 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Smoak 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.247
|2-Davis pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Tellez 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.409
|Morales dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|3-Smith Jr. pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Grichuk rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Pillar cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.245
|Hernandez lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|b-McKinney ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.324
|Diaz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|McGuire c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|a-Jansen ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|1
|9
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Kinsler 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.247
|Moreland 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Martinez rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.330
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Swihart dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.224
|Nunez 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|1-Devers pr-3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.239
|Vazquez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|c-Holt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Leon c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Totals
|33
|4
|9
|3
|1
|7
|Toronto
|001
|000
|020—3
|7
|1
|Boston
|011
|001
|01x—4
|9
|0
a-popped out for McGuire in the 8th. b-struck out for Hernandez in the 8th. c-struck out for Vazquez in the 8th.
1-ran for Nunez in the 4th. 2-ran for Smoak in the 8th. 3-ran for Morales in the 8th.
E_Solarte (7). LOB_Toronto 7, Boston 7. 2B_Morales (15), Bogaerts (42), Nunez (22), Bradley Jr. (29). HR_Gurriel Jr. (8), off Poyner; Martinez (41), off Gaviglio; Devers (17), off Leiter Jr.. RBIs_Gurriel Jr. (27), Smoak (75), Pillar (54), Kinsler (46), Martinez (122), Devers (56). SB_Bogaerts (7), Swihart (5), Vazquez (3). SF_Kinsler.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Diaz 2, McKinney 2); Boston 5 (Benintendi, Swihart 2, Bradley Jr., Holt). RISP_Toronto 2 for 8; Boston 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_Solarte, Pillar, Benintendi, Bradley Jr..
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gaviglio
|3
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|1
|1
|53
|5.25
|Fernandez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|1.50
|Leiter Jr.
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|22
|6.10
|Mayza
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.69
|Barnes, L, 3-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|25
|5.30
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodriguez
|6
|5
|1
|1
|0
|7
|78
|3.53
|Brasier, H, 8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1.59
|Poyner, H, 4
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|2.20
|Kelly, BS, 4-6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|15
|4.26
|Workman, W, 5-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2.39
|Kimbrel, S, 40-45
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.33
Kelly pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Fernandez 1-0, Mayza 1-0, Workman 3-0. HBP_Kelly 2 (Grichuk,Pillar).
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_2:50. A_36,427 (37,731).
