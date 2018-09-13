Red Sox 4, Blue Jays 3

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gurriel Jr. ss 5 2 2 1 0 2 .284 Solarte 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Smoak 1b 3 0 1 1 1 2 .247 2-Davis pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .200 Tellez 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .409 Morales dh 4 0 2 0 0 0 .256 3-Smith Jr. pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .241 Grichuk rf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .245 Pillar cf 3 0 0 1 0 0 .245 Hernandez lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .241 b-McKinney ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .324 Diaz 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .254 McGuire c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .250 a-Jansen ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .254 Totals 34 3 7 3 1 9

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .289 Kinsler 2b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .247 Moreland 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Martinez rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .330 Bogaerts ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .291 Swihart dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .224 Nunez 3b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .262 1-Devers pr-3b 2 1 1 1 0 1 .239 Vazquez c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .213 c-Holt ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .260 Leon c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .184 Bradley Jr. cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .232 Totals 33 4 9 3 1 7

Toronto 001 000 020—3 7 1 Boston 011 001 01x—4 9 0

a-popped out for McGuire in the 8th. b-struck out for Hernandez in the 8th. c-struck out for Vazquez in the 8th.

1-ran for Nunez in the 4th. 2-ran for Smoak in the 8th. 3-ran for Morales in the 8th.

E_Solarte (7). LOB_Toronto 7, Boston 7. 2B_Morales (15), Bogaerts (42), Nunez (22), Bradley Jr. (29). HR_Gurriel Jr. (8), off Poyner; Martinez (41), off Gaviglio; Devers (17), off Leiter Jr.. RBIs_Gurriel Jr. (27), Smoak (75), Pillar (54), Kinsler (46), Martinez (122), Devers (56). SB_Bogaerts (7), Swihart (5), Vazquez (3). SF_Kinsler.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Diaz 2, McKinney 2); Boston 5 (Benintendi, Swihart 2, Bradley Jr., Holt). RISP_Toronto 2 for 8; Boston 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Solarte, Pillar, Benintendi, Bradley Jr..

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gaviglio 3 1-3 6 2 2 1 1 53 5.25 Fernandez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 15 1.50 Leiter Jr. 1 2 1 1 0 3 22 6.10 Mayza 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 16 3.69 Barnes, L, 3-3 1 1 1 0 0 2 25 5.30 Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rodriguez 6 5 1 1 0 7 78 3.53 Brasier, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 1.59 Poyner, H, 4 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 7 2.20 Kelly, BS, 4-6 0 1 1 1 1 0 15 4.26 Workman, W, 5-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 2.39 Kimbrel, S, 40-45 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.33

Kelly pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Fernandez 1-0, Mayza 1-0, Workman 3-0. HBP_Kelly 2 (Grichuk,Pillar).

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_2:50. A_36,427 (37,731).

