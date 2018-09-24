Listen Live Sports

...

Red Sox 6, Orioles 2

September 24, 2018 10:38 pm
 
Baltimore Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mullins cf 3 0 0 0 Betts rf 5 2 2 2
Mancini 1b-lf 4 0 1 0 Bnntndi lf 4 0 2 1
Villar ss 3 0 0 0 J.Mrtin dh 2 0 0 0
A.Jones lf-rf 3 0 0 1 Bgaerts ss 4 0 2 1
D.Stwrt rf 2 0 0 0 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0
Rickard ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Pearce 1b 3 1 1 0
Co.Jsph ph-1b 1 0 1 0 Holt 2b 3 1 1 1
T.Bckhm dh 4 1 1 0 C.Vazqz c 4 1 1 1
R.Nunez 3b 4 0 3 0 Brdly J cf 4 1 1 0
S.Wlkrs 2b 3 0 0 0
Ca.Jsph c 3 1 1 0
Totals 31 2 7 1 Totals 33 6 10 6
Baltimore 000 010 010—2
Boston 040 200 00x—6

E_Ca.Joseph (7). DP_Baltimore 1, Boston 1. LOB_Baltimore 5, Boston 8. 2B_Pearce (14), Holt (17). HR_Betts (32). SB_Betts (29), Benintendi (21). SF_A.Jones (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Bundy L,8-16 3 5 4 4 3 5
Hart 1 4 2 2 1 0
Gilmartin 4 1 0 0 1 2
Boston
Eovaldi W,6-7 5 4 1 1 0 10
Rodriguez 2 1 0 0 0 2
Kelly 1-3 1 1 1 2 1
Brasier H,10 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Barnes 1 1 0 0 0 0

WP_Eovaldi 2.

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Mike Winters.

T_3:06. A_35,619 (37,731).

