Red Sox 6, Orioles 2

|Baltimore
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mullins cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Betts rf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Mancini 1b-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bnntndi lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Villar ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mrtin dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Jones lf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Bgaerts ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|D.Stwrt rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rickard ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pearce 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Co.Jsph ph-1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Holt 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|T.Bckhm dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|C.Vazqz c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|R.Nunez 3b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Brdly J cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|S.Wlkrs 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ca.Jsph c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|31
|2
|7
|1
|Totals
|33
|6
|10
|6
|Baltimore
|000
|010
|010—2
|Boston
|040
|200
|00x—6
E_Ca.Joseph (7). DP_Baltimore 1, Boston 1. LOB_Baltimore 5, Boston 8. 2B_Pearce (14), Holt (17). HR_Betts (32). SB_Betts (29), Benintendi (21). SF_A.Jones (4).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Bundy L,8-16
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|Hart
|1
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Gilmartin
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Boston
|Eovaldi W,6-7
|5
|4
|1
|1
|0
|10
|Rodriguez
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kelly
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Brasier H,10
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barnes
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Eovaldi 2.
Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Mike Winters.
T_3:06. A_35,619 (37,731).
