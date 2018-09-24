Listen Live Sports

Red Sox 6, Orioles 2

September 24, 2018 10:38 pm
 
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Mullins cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .262
Mancini 1b-lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .242
Villar ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .263
Jones lf-rf 3 0 0 1 0 0 .280
Stewart rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .259
a-Rickard ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .245
b-Co.Joseph ph-1b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .200
Beckham dh 4 1 1 0 0 2 .225
Nunez 3b 4 0 3 0 0 0 .257
Wilkerson 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .207
Ca.Joseph c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .217
Totals 31 2 7 1 2 13
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Betts rf 5 2 2 2 0 2 .343
Benintendi lf 4 0 2 1 1 1 .285
Martinez dh 2 0 0 0 2 2 .328
Bogaerts ss 4 0 2 1 0 0 .286
Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .237
Pearce 1b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .286
Holt 2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .274
Vazquez c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .213
Bradley Jr. cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .232
Totals 33 6 10 6 5 7
Baltimore 000 010 010—2 7 1
Boston 040 200 00x—6 10 0

a-popped out for Stewart in the 7th. b-struck out for Rickard in the 8th.

E_Ca.Joseph (7). LOB_Baltimore 5, Boston 8. 2B_Pearce (14), Holt (17). HR_Betts (32), off Bundy. RBIs_Jones (61), Betts 2 (80), Benintendi (84), Bogaerts (96), Holt (43), Vazquez (16). SB_Betts (29), Benintendi (21). SF_Jones.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 1 (Mullins); Boston 4 (Bogaerts, Devers, Pearce, Vazquez). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 4; Boston 4 for 10.

GIDP_Beckham, Devers.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Ca.Joseph, Nunez, Hart); Boston 1 (Holt, Pearce).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bundy, L, 8-16 3 5 4 4 3 5 90 5.49
Hart 1 4 2 2 1 0 29 6.11
Gilmartin 4 1 0 0 1 2 54 2.88
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eovaldi, W, 6-7 5 4 1 1 0 10 84 3.88
Rodriguez 2 1 0 0 0 2 24 3.73
Kelly 1-3 1 1 1 2 1 16 4.50
Brasier, H, 10 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 1.71
Barnes 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 3.28

Inherited runners-scored_Brasier 3-1. WP_Eovaldi 2.

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Mike Winters.

T_3:06. A_35,619 (37,731).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

