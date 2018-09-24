Red Sox 6, Orioles 2

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.262
|Mancini 1b-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Villar ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.263
|Jones lf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.280
|Stewart rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|a-Rickard ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|b-Co.Joseph ph-1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Beckham dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|Nunez 3b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Wilkerson 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.207
|Ca.Joseph c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Totals
|31
|2
|7
|1
|2
|13
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.343
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.285
|Martinez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.328
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Pearce 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Holt 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.274
|Vazquez c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.213
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Totals
|33
|6
|10
|6
|5
|7
|Baltimore
|000
|010
|010—2
|7
|1
|Boston
|040
|200
|00x—6
|10
|0
a-popped out for Stewart in the 7th. b-struck out for Rickard in the 8th.
E_Ca.Joseph (7). LOB_Baltimore 5, Boston 8. 2B_Pearce (14), Holt (17). HR_Betts (32), off Bundy. RBIs_Jones (61), Betts 2 (80), Benintendi (84), Bogaerts (96), Holt (43), Vazquez (16). SB_Betts (29), Benintendi (21). SF_Jones.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 1 (Mullins); Boston 4 (Bogaerts, Devers, Pearce, Vazquez). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 4; Boston 4 for 10.
GIDP_Beckham, Devers.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Ca.Joseph, Nunez, Hart); Boston 1 (Holt, Pearce).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy, L, 8-16
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|90
|5.49
|Hart
|1
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|29
|6.11
|Gilmartin
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|54
|2.88
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eovaldi, W, 6-7
|5
|4
|1
|1
|0
|10
|84
|3.88
|Rodriguez
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|3.73
|Kelly
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|16
|4.50
|Brasier, H, 10
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1.71
|Barnes
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.28
Inherited runners-scored_Brasier 3-1. WP_Eovaldi 2.
Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Mike Winters.
T_3:06. A_35,619 (37,731).
