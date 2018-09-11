Listen Live Sports

Red Sox 7, Blue Jays 2

September 11, 2018
 
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gurriel Jr. ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .287
Travis 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .238
Smoak 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .246
Morales dh 1 0 0 0 1 0 .257
1-Davis pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Solarte ph-dh 1 0 1 0 0 0 .233
Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .244
Pillar cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .247
Hernandez lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .242
c-Smith Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .245
Diaz 3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .257
d-Tellez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .421
Jansen c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .273
Totals 31 2 5 1 3 11
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Betts rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .340
Benintendi lf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .293
Martinez dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .331
Bogaerts ss 3 1 0 0 1 1 .289
Pearce 1b 2 0 1 1 1 0 .290
2-Lin pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .196
Vazquez c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .212
Kinsler 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .249
Nunez 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .261
Leon c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .186
a-Holt ph-1b 1 1 1 3 0 0 .260
Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .230
Totals 30 7 7 6 4 6
Toronto 000 002 000—2 5 0
Boston 000 000 43x—7 7 1

a-homered for Leon in the 7th. b-singled for Davis in the 8th. c-flied out for Hernandez in the 9th. d-flied out for Diaz in the 9th.

1-ran for Morales in the 6th. 2-ran for Pearce in the 7th.

E_Kinsler (9). LOB_Toronto 6, Boston 3. 2B_Gurriel Jr. (8), Travis (13), Benintendi (38). 3B_Pearce (1). HR_Holt (4), off Tepera. RBIs_Pillar (53), Benintendi (80), Pearce (37), Kinsler (45), Holt 3 (37). SB_Travis (3), Davis (1), Kinsler (13).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 1 (Grichuk); Boston 1 (Nunez). RISP_Toronto 1 for 6; Boston 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Smoak. GIDP_Kinsler.

DP_Toronto 1 (Diaz, Travis, Smoak).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Borucki 6 1-3 3 2 2 2 5 86 4.26
Tepera, L, 5-5, BS, 8-15 2-3 1 2 2 1 1 19 3.71
Petricka 2-3 3 3 3 1 0 20 4.99
Guerrieri 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 1.69
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sale 1 1 0 0 0 2 26 1.96
Workman 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 2.41
Eovaldi 3 2-3 3 2 2 2 4 73 4.22
Brasier, W, 2-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 17 1.65
Velazquez, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.29
Poyner, H, 3 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 18 1.72
Kelly, H, 21 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 4.11
Hembree 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 4.02

Inherited runners-scored_Tepera 1-1, Guerrieri 2-1, Brasier 1-0, Kelly 1-0. HBP_Sale (Morales). WP_Guerrieri.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:08. A_34,747 (37,731).

