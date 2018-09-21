Listen Live Sports

...

Red Sox 7, Indians 5

September 21, 2018 11:01 pm
 
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lin cf 5 2 2 2 0 0 .222
Phillips 2b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .125
Devers 3b 5 1 2 2 0 0 .242
Martinez dh 2 0 0 0 2 1 .330
Pearce 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .294
Holt ss 4 1 3 0 0 0 .272
Swihart rf-lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .229
Travis lf 4 2 2 3 0 1 .200
Bradley Jr. rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .232
Leon c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .180
Totals 35 7 12 7 4 3
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 4 1 1 0 1 2 .282
Brantley lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .308
Ramirez 2b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .276
Encarnacion 1b 4 0 0 0 1 4 .238
Donaldson dh 5 1 2 1 0 0 .231
Diaz 3b 2 1 1 0 1 1 .289
1-Davis pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .229
Gonzalez 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .275
Guyer rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .205
Allen rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .239
Gomes c 4 1 3 2 0 1 .266
Kipnis cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .227
Totals 36 5 10 5 3 13
Boston 001 001 401—7 12 1
Cleveland 000 310 100—5 10 1

1-ran for Diaz in the 6th.

E_Devers (23), Gonzalez (9). LOB_Boston 5, Cleveland 9. 2B_Travis (2), Lindor (42), Ramirez (37), Gomes (24). HR_Travis (1), off Bieber; Devers (18), off Bieber; Lin (1), off Otero; Donaldson (7), off Sale; Gomes (15), off Hembree. RBIs_Lin 2 (3), Devers 2 (58), Travis 3 (7), Ramirez 2 (103), Donaldson (18), Gomes 2 (46). CS_Davis (6). SF_Ramirez.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Pearce 2, Leon); Cleveland 5 (Brantley 2, Ramirez, Donaldson 2). RISP_Boston 3 for 8; Cleveland 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Travis, Leon, Guyer. GIDP_Devers, Pearce, Swihart, Travis.

DP_Cleveland 4 (Lindor, Ramirez, Encarnacion), (Diaz, Ramirez, Encarnacion), (Lindor, Ramirez, Encarnacion), (Ramirez, Lindor, Encarnacion).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sale 3 1-3 5 2 2 0 7 73 2.00
Hembree 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 11 4.40
Poyner 1 2 1 1 0 1 17 2.45
Barnes, W, 6-3 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 3.34
Pomeranz, H, 2 2-3 1 1 1 1 2 21 6.24
Workman, H, 7 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 2.75
Velazquez, H, 3 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 10 3.18
Scott, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 7 11.57
Kimbrel, S, 42-47 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.21
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bauer 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 1 34 2.21
Olson 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 5.47
Bieber, L, 10-5 4 2-3 8 6 6 2 1 82 4.80
Ramirez 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 24 4.46
Otero 1 1 1 1 0 0 9 5.43

Inherited runners-scored_Hembree 1-1, Workman 2-0, Scott 2-0, Olson 2-0, Ramirez 2-1. HBP_Pomeranz (Brantley). WP_Bieber.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_3:34. A_27,892 (35,225).

