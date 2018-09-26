Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Red Sox OF Betts steals base, joins 30-30 club

September 26, 2018 2:11 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts stole his 30th base of the season in the second inning against Baltimore on Wednesday, making him the second player in franchise history with 30 homers and 30 steals in the same season.

Betts singled in the Boston’s five-run first inning and nearly got picked off, but was erased on a fielder’s choice. He walked to lead off the second and stole second on the third pitch, then stood and acknowledged a cheer from the sparse crowd attending the matinee makeup of Tuesday night’s rainout.

Betts has 32 homers and entered the day leading the major leagues with a .343 batting average.

Jacoby Ellsbury, who had 32 homers and 39 steals in 2011, is the only other member of Boston’s 30-30 club.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

