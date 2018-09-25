Red Wings-Blackhawks Sums

Detroit 2 4 2—8 Chicago 2 2 2—6

First Period_1, Detroit, Vanek 1 (Abdelkader), 0:16. 2, Chicago, Highmore 1 (Keith, Seabrook), 1:51. 3, Detroit, Athanasiou 1, 5:13. 4, Chicago, Kahun 1, 15:45. Penalties_Witkowski, DET, (cross checking), 2:08.

Second Period_5, Detroit, Helm 1 (Mantha), 5:38. 6, Chicago, Toews 1 (Kane, DeBrincat), 7:40 (pp). 7, Detroit, Mantha 1 (Hicketts, Larkin), 10:54. 8, Detroit, Witkowski 1 (Megan, Smith), 15:39. 9, Detroit, Athanasiou 2 (Vanek, Mantha), 16:48 (pp). 10, Chicago, Toews 2 (Davidson, Rutta), 18:22 (sh). Penalties_; Kunitz, CHI, (interference), 11:27; Manning, CHI, (cross checking), 14:06; Kunitz, CHI, Major (fighting), 14:06; Hronek, DET, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 14:06; Abdelkader, DET, Major (fighting), 14:06; Abdelkader, DET, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 14:06; Manning, CHI, (roughing), 14:06; Smith, DET, (slashing), 20:00.

Third Period_11, Chicago, Schmaltz 1 (Boqvist, Kane), 0:50 (pp). 12, Detroit, Larkin 1 (Athanasiou), 4:23. 13, Chicago, Keith 1 (Kane, Boqvist), 11:28. 14, Detroit, Vanek 2 (Athanasiou, Helm), 13:56. Penalties_Kronwall, DET, (hooking), 1:01; Helm, DET, (tripping), 3:01; Manning, CHI, Major (fighting), 9:13; Witkowski, DET, Major (fighting), 9:13.

Shots on Goal_Detroit 9-8-9_26. Chicago 14-13-9_36.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 1; Chicago 2 of 5.

Goalies_Detroit, Howard 0-0-0 (36 shots-30 saves). Chicago, Ward 0-0-0 (17-11), Forsberg 0-0-0 (8-6).

T_2:35.

Referees_Reid Anderson, Steve Kozari. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Darren Gibbs.

