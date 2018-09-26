Red Wings-Bruins Sums

Detroit 0 2 0 1—3 Boston 0 2 0 0—2

First Period_None. Penalties_Frederic, BOS, (tripping), 7:12; Detroit bench, served by Zadina (too many men on the ice), 11:50; Sulak, DET, (hooking), 14:58; Heinen, BOS, (slashing), 17:26; Kampfer, BOS, (hooking), 19:50.

Second Period_1, Boston, Pastrnak (Marchand, Kampfer), 2:52. 2, Boston, Stempniak (Cehlarik, McAvoy), 6:41 (pp). 3, Detroit, Nyquist (Bertuzzi, Rasmussen), 7:49 (pp). 4, Detroit, Cholowski (Nyquist, Bertuzzi), 12:41 (pp). Penalties_Sulak, DET, (high sticking), 6:36; Krug, BOS, (high sticking), 7:28; Stempniak, BOS, (hooking), 11:46; Smith, DET, (hooking), 18:54.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Moore, BOS, Major (fighting), 8:54; Glendening, DET, Major (fighting), 8:54; Pastrnak, BOS, (hooking), 13:32.

Overtime_5, Detroit, Zadina (Glendening), 0:24. Penalties_None.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Detroit 11-8-16-1_36. Boston 10-7-6_23.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 2 of 6; Boston 1 of 4.

Goalies_Detroit, Bernier 0-0-0 (23 shots-21 saves). Boston, Halak 0-0-0 (36-33).

A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:34.

Referees_Peter MacDougall, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Steve Miller, James Tobias.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.