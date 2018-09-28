Red Wings-Maple Leafs Sum

|Detroit
|1
|0
|1—2
|Toronto
|1
|4
|1—6
First Period_1, Toronto, Kadri (Leivo, Brown), 1:38. 2, Detroit, Nyquist (Cholowski, Howard), 10:21 (pp).
Second Period_3, Toronto, Gardiner (Leivo, Marleau), 12:47 (pp). 4, Toronto, Tavares (Matthews, Rielly), 14:58 (pp). 5, Toronto, Marleau (Johnsson, Leivo), 15:25 (pp). 6, Toronto, Lindholm (Brown), 16:41 (sh).
Third Period_7, Detroit, Larkin (Jensen, Cholowski), 1:10. 8, Toronto, Gardiner (Matthews, Zaitsev), 15:41.
Shots on Goal_Detroit 9-10-6_25. Toronto 9-15-5_29.
Power-play opportunities_Detroit 1 of 4; Toronto 3 of 6.
Goalies_Detroit, Howard 0-0-0 (24 shots-19 saves), Sateri 0-0-0 (5-4). Toronto, Andersen 0-0-0 (25-23).
A_18,889 (18,819). T_3:15.
Referees_Marc Joannette, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, James Tobias.
