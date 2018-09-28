Red Wings-Maple Leafs Sum

Detroit 1 0 1—2 Toronto 1 4 1—6

First Period_1, Toronto, Kadri 1 (Leivo, Brown), 1:38. 2, Detroit, Nyquist 1 (Howard, Cholowski), 10:21 (pp).

Second Period_3, Toronto, Gardiner 1 (Marleau, Leivo), 12:47 (pp). 4, Toronto, Tavares 1 (Rielly, Matthews), 14:58 (pp). 5, Toronto, Marleau 1 (Johnsson, Leivo), 15:25 (pp). 6, Toronto, Lindholm 1 (Brown), 16:41 (sh).

Third Period_7, Detroit, Larkin 1 (Cholowski, Jensen), 1:10. 8, Toronto, Gardiner 2 (Zaitsev, Matthews), 15:41.

Shots on Goal_Detroit 9-10-6_25. Toronto 9-15-4_28.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 1 of 4; Toronto 3 of 6.

Goalies_Detroit, Howard 0-0-0 (24 shots-19 saves), Sateri 0-0-0 (4-3). Toronto, Andersen 0-0-0 (25-23).

T_2:30.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, James Tobias.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.