Red Wings-Maple Leafs Sums

By The Associated Press

Detroit 1 0 1—2 Toronto 1 4 1—6

First Period_1, Toronto, Kadri 1 (Brown, Leivo), 1:38. 2, Detroit, Nyquist 1 (Cholowski, Howard), 10:21 (pp). Penalties_Gauthier, TOR, (hooking), 9:15; Kapanen, TOR, (high sticking), 18:04.

Second Period_3, Toronto, Gardiner 1 (Marleau, Leivo), 12:47 (pp). 4, Toronto, Tavares 1 (Rielly, Matthews), 14:58 (pp). 5, Toronto, Marleau 1 (Johnsson, Leivo), 15:25 (pp). 6, Toronto, Lindholm 1 (Brown), 16:41 (sh). Penalties_Gardiner, TOR, (hooking), 2:17; Bertuzzi, DET, (slashing), 10:59; Larkin, DET, (slashing), 14:23; Hicketts, DET, (delay of game), 14:27; Ozhiganov, TOR, (interference), 15:52.

Third Period_7, Detroit, Larkin 1 (Cholowski, Jensen), 1:10. 8, Toronto, Gardiner 2 (Zaitsev, Matthews), 15:41. Penalties_Jensen, DET, major (high sticking), 4:04; Detroit bench, served by Rasmussen (too many men on the ice), 5:54; Bertuzzi, DET, served by Ehn, (slashing), 14:04; Kadri, TOR, served by Gauthier, (slashing), 14:04; Bertuzzi, DET, Misconduct (misconduct), 14:04; Kadri, TOR, Misconduct (misconduct), 14:04; Brown, TOR, Misconduct (misconduct), 14:04; Hronek, DET, Misconduct (misconduct), 14:04.

Shots on Goal_Detroit 9-10-6_25. Toronto 9-15-4_28.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 1 of 4; Toronto 3 of 7.

Goalies_Detroit, Howard 0-1-0 (24 shots-19 saves), Sateri 0-0-0 (4-3). Toronto, Andersen 1-0-0 (25-23).

A_18,889 (18,819). T_2:30.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, James Tobias.

