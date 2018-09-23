Listen Live Sports

Red Wings use 2nd-period spree to beat Penguins 3-2

September 23, 2018 10:56 pm
 
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Michael Rasmussen, Andreas Athanasiou and Trevor Daley scored in a 5:47 span in the second period, and Harri Sateri made 29 saves in the Detroit Red Wings’ 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday.

Ryan Haggerty and Teddy Blueger scored for the Penguins.

Casey DeSmith started for Pittsburgh, and allowed all three goals on 10 shots in his half of the game. Tristan Jarry made 20 saves.

BLUES 5, BLUE JACKETS 1

In Columbus, Ohio, Sammy Blais, scored two goals in St. Louis’ victory over Columbus.

Dmitrij Jaskin, Chris Butler and Ivan Barbashev also scored, and Ville Husso made 16 saves. Cam Atkinson for the Blue Jackets, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 22 shots.

JETS 5, OILERS 3

At Winnipeg, Manitoba, Mark Scheifele scored power-play and short-handed goals and added an assist for Winnipeg.

Skyler McKenzie also scored twice, Blake Wheeler had a power-play goal and two assists, and Connor Hellebuyck made 38 saves. Kailer Yamamoto and Ethan Bear scored for Edmonton, and Mikko Koskinen stopped 16 shots.

