Reds 10, Dodgers 6

September 10, 2018 10:24 pm
 
Los Angeles Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
C.Tylor lf-2b 4 2 2 2 B.Hmltn cf 4 2 1 0
J.Trner 3b 3 1 0 0 Peraza ss 4 3 2 1
M.Mchdo ss 5 1 2 0 Votto 1b 4 1 1 2
M.Kemp rf-lf 5 0 1 2 Suarez 3b 4 1 1 1
Freese 1b 1 0 0 0 Gennett 2b 5 2 4 3
Bllnger ph-cf 2 0 1 0 Ervin lf 5 1 2 0
K.Hrnan cf 2 0 0 0 Brnhart c 4 0 1 2
Muncy ph-1b 3 0 1 1 Dixon rf 4 0 0 0
Grandal c 3 1 1 1 Wa.Prlt p 0 0 0 0
B.Dzier 2b 2 1 1 0 Hughes p 0 0 0 0
Utley ph-2b 1 0 0 0 R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0
Puig ph-rf 1 0 0 0 C.Reed p 1 0 0 0
A.Wood p 2 0 0 0 G.Grrro ph 1 0 0 0
Vnditte p 0 0 0 0 Lrenzen p 1 0 1 0
Pderson ph 1 0 0 0 M.Wllms rf 1 0 1 0
Madson p 0 0 0 0
Fields p 0 0 0 0
Verdugo ph 1 0 0 0
Rosscup p 0 0 0 0
Totals 36 6 9 6 Totals 38 10 14 9
Los Angeles 001 201 200— 6
Cincinnati 401 203 00x—10

E_Peraza (20), M.Machado (12). DP_Los Angeles 1, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Los Angeles 9, Cincinnati 8. 2B_M.Machado (31), B.Dozier (28), B.Hamilton (14), Votto (26), Ervin (9), Lorenzen (1). HR_C.Taylor (16), Grandal (23), Suarez (32). SB_M.Machado (14), Bellinger (11), Peraza 2 (22).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Wood L,8-7 3 2-3 8 7 6 2 6
Venditte 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Madson 1 4 3 3 0 3
Fields 1 1 0 0 0 0
Rosscup 1 0 0 0 1 3
Cincinnati
Reed 4 5 3 3 3 5
Lorenzen 2 1-3 2 3 3 1 3
Peralta 0 2 0 0 1 0
Hughes W,4-3 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Iglesias 1 0 0 0 1 1

Wa.Peralta pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

HBP_by Wood (Peraza).

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_3:23. A_12,161 (42,319).

