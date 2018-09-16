Reds 2, Cubs 1

|Cincinnati
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Schbler rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Rizzo 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Peraza ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|I.Happ lf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Zobrist rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Suarez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D.Mrphy 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Gennett 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cratini c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ervin lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Bote 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brnhart c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Russell ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|L.Cstll p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Baez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Qintana p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Hrrra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cntrras ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Grcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Iglsias p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bryant ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|B.Hmltn cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Almora cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Maples p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Edwrds
|p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|28
|1
|5
|1
|Cincinnati
|100
|100
|000—2
|Chicago
|000
|010
|000—1
E_Russell 2 (17). DP_Cincinnati 2. LOB_Cincinnati 9, Chicago 6. 2B_Votto (27), Contreras (26). HR_Schebler (17), Ervin (7). SF_Almora (5).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cincinnati
|Castillo W,10-12
|6
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|4
|2
|Garrett H,20
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hughes H,14
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Iglesias S,27-31
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|Quintana L,13-10
|5
|5
|2
|2
|3
|7
|Garcia
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Maples
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Castillo (Rizzo). WP_Garcia, Garrett.
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, John Libka; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_2:43. A_41,314 (41,649).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.