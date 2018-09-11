Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Reds 3, Dodgers 1

September 11, 2018 9:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Los Angeles Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Pderson lf 4 1 2 1 Schbler rf 4 2 2 1
Muncy 2b 4 0 1 0 Peraza ss 4 0 2 0
M.Mchdo 3b 4 0 1 0 Gennett 2b 3 0 2 1
Bllnger 1b 4 0 0 0 Suarez 3b 4 0 2 0
Grandal c 3 0 1 0 Ervin lf 4 0 0 0
Lcastro pr 0 0 0 0 Casali c 4 0 0 0
Verdugo cf 3 0 0 0 Dixon 1b 3 1 1 1
C.Tylor ss 3 0 0 0 G.Grrro cf 3 0 1 0
Puig rf 2 0 0 0 B.Hmltn cf 1 0 0 0
Ryu p 1 0 0 0 L.Cstll p 3 0 0 0
Utley ph 1 0 0 0 Romano p 0 0 0 0
Floro p 0 0 0 0 D.Hrnnd p 0 0 0 0
J.Trner ph 1 0 0 0 R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0
Alxnder p 0 0 0 0
P.Baez p 0 0 0 0
Totals 30 1 5 1 Totals 33 3 10 3
Los Angeles 000 001 000—1
Cincinnati 011 010 00x—3

DP_Los Angeles 1, Cincinnati 2. LOB_Los Angeles 5, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Grandal (18), Peraza (30). HR_Pederson (20), Schebler (16), Dixon (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Ryu L,4-3 5 8 3 3 1 6
Floro 1 0 0 0 1 2
Alexander 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Baez 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Cincinnati
Castillo W,9-12 6 1-3 4 1 1 1 9
Romano H,2 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Hernandez H,13 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Iglesias S,26-30 1 0 0 0 1 1

WP_Castillo.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.

Advertisement

T_2:40. A_14,964 (42,319).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech