Reds 3, Dodgers 1

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pederson lf 4 1 2 1 0 2 .241 Muncy 2b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .254 Machado 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .301 Bellinger 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .259 Grandal c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .235 1-Locastro pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .182 Verdugo cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .254 Taylor ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .248 Puig rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .259 Ryu p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .211 a-Utley ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .232 Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Turner ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .310 Alexander p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 30 1 5 1 3 11

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Schebler rf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .276 Peraza ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .293 Gennett 2b 3 0 2 1 1 0 .321 Suarez 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .293 Ervin lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .270 Casali c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .294 Dixon 1b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .194 Guerrero cf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .143 Hamilton cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .238 Castillo p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .113 Romano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .059 Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 33 3 10 3 2 9

Los Angeles 000 001 000—1 5 0 Cincinnati 011 010 00x—3 10 0

a-struck out for Ryu in the 6th. b-out on fielder’s choice for Floro in the 7th.

1-ran for Grandal in the 9th.

LOB_Los Angeles 5, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Grandal (18), Peraza (30). HR_Pederson (20), off Castillo; Dixon (5), off Ryu; Schebler (16), off Ryu. RBIs_Pederson (49), Schebler (47), Gennett (88), Dixon (10).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Grandal, Turner 2); Cincinnati 3 (Ervin 3). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 4; Cincinnati 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Taylor, Suarez. GIDP_Machado, Verdugo, Suarez.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Taylor, Muncy, Bellinger); Cincinnati 2 (Gennett, Peraza, Dixon), (Dixon, Iglesias).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ryu, L, 4-3 5 8 3 3 1 6 85 2.42 Floro 1 0 0 0 1 2 14 2.23 Alexander 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 7 3.43 Baez 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 15 3.24 Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Castillo, W, 9-12 6 1-3 4 1 1 1 9 92 4.66 Romano, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 12 5.40 Hernandez, H, 13 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 17 2.35 Iglesias, S, 26-30 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 2.51

Inherited runners-scored_Baez 1-0, Romano 2-0, Hernandez 3-0. WP_Castillo.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_2:40. A_14,964 (42,319).

