Reds 3, Pirates 0

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Frazier rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Reyes rf-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Marte cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Bell 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.262
|Dickerson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|c-Osuna ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Kang 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|Harrison 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Mercer ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Newman ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Taillon p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.070
|a-Kramer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.147
|Crick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Vazquez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|32
|0
|6
|0
|2
|6
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Peraza ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.290
|Williams rf
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|d-Ervin ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Iglesias p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Suarez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.284
|Schebler lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Herrera 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.179
|Trahan 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Lorenzen p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.300
|Hernandez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Guerrero ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Dixon 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.183
|Hamilton cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Totals
|29
|3
|7
|3
|0
|12
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|0
|Cincinnati
|001
|200
|00x—3
|7
|0
a-struck out for Taillon in the 7th. b-struck out for Hernandez in the 7th. c-grounded out for Dickerson in the 8th. d-struck out for Williams in the 8th.
LOB_Pittsburgh 7, Cincinnati 3. 2B_Marte (31), Herrera (5). 3B_Hamilton (9). HR_Suarez (34), off Taillon. RBIs_Peraza (58), Suarez (104), Lorenzen (10). CS_Williams (2). SF_Peraza.
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 4 (Harrison 2, Taillon, Reyes); Cincinnati 1 (Hamilton). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 6; Cincinnati 1 for 2.
Runners moved up_Mercer, Stallings. LIDP_Bell.
DP_Cincinnati 1 (Peraza).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Taillon, L, 14-10
|6
|7
|3
|3
|0
|7
|89
|3.20
|Crick
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12
|2.39
|Vazquez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.74
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lorenzen, W, 4-2
|5
|2-3
|5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|73
|3.11
|Hernandez, H, 15
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.57
|Hughes, H, 15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|1.96
|Iglesias, S, 30-34
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.41
Inherited runners-scored_Hernandez 3-0. WP_Hernandez.
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_2:17. A_42,630 (42,319).
