Reds 3, Pirates 0

September 29, 2018 6:41 pm
 
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Frazier rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .277
Reyes rf-lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .302
Marte cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .276
Bell 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .262
Dickerson lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .300
c-Osuna ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .216
Kang 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .400
Harrison 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .250
Mercer ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .251
Newman ss 2 0 1 0 0 1 .207
Stallings c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .216
Taillon p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .070
a-Kramer ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .147
Crick p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vazquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 32 0 6 0 2 6
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Peraza ss 3 0 0 1 0 0 .290
Williams rf 3 0 3 0 0 0 .298
d-Ervin ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .251
Votto 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .285
Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Suarez 3b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .284
Schebler lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .257
Barnhart c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .248
Herrera 2b 3 1 1 0 0 2 .179
Trahan 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .273
Lorenzen p 2 0 1 1 0 1 .300
Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Guerrero ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dixon 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .183
Hamilton cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .235
Totals 29 3 7 3 0 12
Pittsburgh 000 000 000—0 6 0
Cincinnati 001 200 00x—3 7 0

a-struck out for Taillon in the 7th. b-struck out for Hernandez in the 7th. c-grounded out for Dickerson in the 8th. d-struck out for Williams in the 8th.

LOB_Pittsburgh 7, Cincinnati 3. 2B_Marte (31), Herrera (5). 3B_Hamilton (9). HR_Suarez (34), off Taillon. RBIs_Peraza (58), Suarez (104), Lorenzen (10). CS_Williams (2). SF_Peraza.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 4 (Harrison 2, Taillon, Reyes); Cincinnati 1 (Hamilton). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 6; Cincinnati 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Mercer, Stallings. LIDP_Bell.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Peraza).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Taillon, L, 14-10 6 7 3 3 0 7 89 3.20
Crick 1 0 0 0 0 3 12 2.39
Vazquez 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 2.74
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lorenzen, W, 4-2 5 2-3 5 0 0 2 2 73 3.11
Hernandez, H, 15 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 16 2.57
Hughes, H, 15 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 1.96
Iglesias, S, 30-34 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.41

Inherited runners-scored_Hernandez 3-0. WP_Hernandez.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_2:17. A_42,630 (42,319).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

