Reds 3, Pirates 0

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Frazier rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .277 Reyes rf-lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .302 Marte cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .276 Bell 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .262 Dickerson lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .300 c-Osuna ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .216 Kang 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .400 Harrison 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .250 Mercer ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .251 Newman ss 2 0 1 0 0 1 .207 Stallings c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .216 Taillon p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .070 a-Kramer ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .147 Crick p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Vazquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 32 0 6 0 2 6

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Peraza ss 3 0 0 1 0 0 .290 Williams rf 3 0 3 0 0 0 .298 d-Ervin ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .251 Votto 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .285 Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Suarez 3b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .284 Schebler lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .257 Barnhart c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .248 Herrera 2b 3 1 1 0 0 2 .179 Trahan 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Lorenzen p 2 0 1 1 0 1 .300 Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Guerrero ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Dixon 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .183 Hamilton cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .235 Totals 29 3 7 3 0 12

Pittsburgh 000 000 000—0 6 0 Cincinnati 001 200 00x—3 7 0

a-struck out for Taillon in the 7th. b-struck out for Hernandez in the 7th. c-grounded out for Dickerson in the 8th. d-struck out for Williams in the 8th.

LOB_Pittsburgh 7, Cincinnati 3. 2B_Marte (31), Herrera (5). 3B_Hamilton (9). HR_Suarez (34), off Taillon. RBIs_Peraza (58), Suarez (104), Lorenzen (10). CS_Williams (2). SF_Peraza.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 4 (Harrison 2, Taillon, Reyes); Cincinnati 1 (Hamilton). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 6; Cincinnati 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Mercer, Stallings. LIDP_Bell.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Peraza).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Taillon, L, 14-10 6 7 3 3 0 7 89 3.20 Crick 1 0 0 0 0 3 12 2.39 Vazquez 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 2.74 Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lorenzen, W, 4-2 5 2-3 5 0 0 2 2 73 3.11 Hernandez, H, 15 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 16 2.57 Hughes, H, 15 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 1.96 Iglesias, S, 30-34 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.41

Inherited runners-scored_Hernandez 3-0. WP_Hernandez.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_2:17. A_42,630 (42,319).

