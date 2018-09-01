Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Reds 4, Cardinals 0

September 1, 2018 10:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hamilton cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .241
Peraza ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .287
Votto 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .283
Gennett 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .318
Suarez 3b 4 0 2 2 0 1 .296
Schebler rf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .272
Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Ervin lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .282
Barnhart c 4 0 2 1 0 0 .254
Castillo p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .122
Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Williams rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .298
Totals 34 4 10 4 1 7
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Carpenter 3b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .275
Molina c 2 0 0 0 2 1 .270
Martinez rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .311
Adams 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .249
O’Neill lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .260
DeJong ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .230
Bader cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .274
Munoz 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .274
Poncedeleon p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Ross p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .175
a-Garcia ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .217
Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 29 0 2 0 4 14
Cincinnati 000 300 100—4 10 0
St. Louis 000 000 000—0 2 0

a-flied out for Ross in the 8th.

LOB_Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 6. 2B_Peraza (27), Votto (25), Suarez (22), Schebler (18). RBIs_Votto (56), Suarez 2 (98), Barnhart (41). SB_Carpenter (3). S_Castillo.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 2 (Hamilton, Schebler); St. Louis 2 (Martinez, Adams). RISP_Cincinnati 5 for 9; St. Louis 0 for 4.

Advertisement

LIDP_Williams. GIDP_Barnhart.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

DP_St. Louis 2 (Ross, Molina, Adams), (Webb, Adams).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Castillo, W, 8-11 6 2-3 2 0 0 2 11 104 4.83
Hernandez 1 0 0 0 1 0 19 2.55
Iglesias 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 3 28 2.52
St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Poncedeleon, L, 0-1 3 1-3 5 3 3 1 4 73 2.88
Ross 4 2-3 4 1 1 0 3 57 4.11
Webb 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 4.61

Inherited runners-scored_Hernandez 1-0, Iglesias 1-0, Ross 3-0.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, John Libka.

T_2:55. A_46,368 (45,538).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech