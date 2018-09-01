Reds 4, Cardinals 0

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hamilton cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .241 Peraza ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .287 Votto 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .283 Gennett 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .318 Suarez 3b 4 0 2 2 0 1 .296 Schebler rf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .272 Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Ervin lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .282 Barnhart c 4 0 2 1 0 0 .254 Castillo p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .122 Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Williams rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .298 Totals 34 4 10 4 1 7

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Carpenter 3b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .275 Molina c 2 0 0 0 2 1 .270 Martinez rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .311 Adams 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .249 O’Neill lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .260 DeJong ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .230 Bader cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .274 Munoz 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .274 Poncedeleon p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Ross p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .175 a-Garcia ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .217 Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 29 0 2 0 4 14

Cincinnati 000 300 100—4 10 0 St. Louis 000 000 000—0 2 0

a-flied out for Ross in the 8th.

LOB_Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 6. 2B_Peraza (27), Votto (25), Suarez (22), Schebler (18). RBIs_Votto (56), Suarez 2 (98), Barnhart (41). SB_Carpenter (3). S_Castillo.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 2 (Hamilton, Schebler); St. Louis 2 (Martinez, Adams). RISP_Cincinnati 5 for 9; St. Louis 0 for 4.

LIDP_Williams. GIDP_Barnhart.

DP_St. Louis 2 (Ross, Molina, Adams), (Webb, Adams).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Castillo, W, 8-11 6 2-3 2 0 0 2 11 104 4.83 Hernandez 1 0 0 0 1 0 19 2.55 Iglesias 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 3 28 2.52 St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Poncedeleon, L, 0-1 3 1-3 5 3 3 1 4 73 2.88 Ross 4 2-3 4 1 1 0 3 57 4.11 Webb 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 4.61

Inherited runners-scored_Hernandez 1-0, Iglesias 1-0, Ross 3-0.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, John Libka.

T_2:55. A_46,368 (45,538).

