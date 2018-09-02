Listen Live Sports

Reid-Foley fans 10, earns 1st win, Blue Jays top Marlins 6-1

September 2, 2018 4:17 pm
 
MIAMI (AP) — Sean Reid-Foley struck out 10 over seven innings and earned his first major league win in pitching the Toronto Blue Jays over the Miami Marlins 6-1 on Sunday.

Teoscar Hernandez hit a three-run homer and Luke Maile had three doubles for the Blue Jays.

Reid-Foley (1-2) allowed one run and four hits with one walk in his third major league start. The 23-year-old righty struck out the side in the first inning and worked himself out of a no-out, bases-loaded jam in the fifth with just one run scoring.

Thomas Pannone pitched the final two innings for Toronto.

Miami starter Jeff Brigham (0-1) made his major league debut, pitching three innings and giving up three runs on four hits and four walks.

Kendrys Morales, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Aledmys Diaz each hit sacrifice flies to help the Blue Jays build a 3-0 lead off Brigham .

Hernandez broke open the game with his 19th home run, connecting off Brett Graves in the fifth.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: A probable starter had not been announced as the team begins a three-game series at home Monday against Tampa Bay.

Marlins: RHP Jose Urena (4-12, 4.56 ERA) will start the first of a three-game series at home against Philadelphia on Monday.

