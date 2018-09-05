Listen Live Sports

Revolution hand New York City FC 1st home loss

September 5, 2018 9:11 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Brian Wright scored his first MLS goal in the 71st minute and the New England Revolution beat New York City 1-0 on Wednesday night for FC’s first home loss of the season.

New England (8-10-9) snapped a nine-game winless streak to move within three points of sixth-place Montreal. NYC (14-8-6) has just one win in its last seven games.

Wright was in front of the goal to one-touch home Cristian Penilla’s blocked shot from the left side.

Wright also sent a breakaway shot off the post in the 25th minute and Isaac Angking, making his MLS debut, hit the frame in the 80th on a sliding rebound attempt. New England goalkeeper Brad Knighton started in his first game of the season.

NYC controlled the game with 66 percent possession, but couldn’t find the back of the net on 28 shots.

