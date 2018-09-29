Revolution-Toronto FC, Sums

|New England
|1
|0—1
|Toronto
|1
|3—4
First half_1, New England, Penilla, 11 (Caicedo), 10th minute; 2, Toronto, Giovinco, 12 (Vazquez), 36th.
Second half_3, Toronto, Janson, 2, 53rd; 4, Toronto, Vazquez, 8 (penalty kick), 58th; 5, Toronto, Delgado, 1, 81st.
Goalies_New England, Brad Knighton, Matt Turner; Toronto, Alex Bono, Clint Irwin.
Yellow Cards_Toronto, Morrow, 27th; Osorio, 39th; Auro, 65th. New England, Caldwell, 18th.
Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Gianni Facchini; TJ Zablocki; Kevin Terry Jr. 4th Official_Sorin Stoica.
A_24,710.
Toronto_Alex Bono; Auro, Chris Mavinga, Justin Morrow, Gregory van der Wiel; Michael Bradley, Marky Delgado, Jonathan Osorio (Jay Chapman, 87th), Victor Vazquez; Jozy Altidore (Lucas Janson, 18th), Sebastian Giovinco.
New England_Brad Knighton; Jalil Anibaba, Andrew Farrell (Brandon Bye, 85th), Michael Mancienne; Teal Bunbury, Luis Alberto Caicedo, Scott Caldwell (Diego Fagundez, 46th), Kelyn Rowe; Juan Agudelo, Guillermo Hauche (Zahibo, 59th), Cristian Penilla.
