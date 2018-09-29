Revolution-Toronto FC, Sums

New England 1 0—1 Toronto 1 3—4

First half_1, New England, Penilla, 11 (Caicedo), 10th minute; 2, Toronto, Giovinco, 12 (Vazquez), 36th.

Second half_3, Toronto, Janson, 2, 53rd; 4, Toronto, Vazquez, 8 (penalty kick), 58th; 5, Toronto, Delgado, 1, 81st.

Goalies_New England, Brad Knighton, Matt Turner; Toronto, Alex Bono, Clint Irwin.

Yellow Cards_Toronto, Morrow, 27th; Osorio, 39th; Auro, 65th. New England, Caldwell, 18th.

Advertisement

Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Gianni Facchini; TJ Zablocki; Kevin Terry Jr. 4th Official_Sorin Stoica.

A_24,710.

___

Lineups

Toronto_Alex Bono; Auro, Chris Mavinga, Justin Morrow, Gregory van der Wiel; Michael Bradley, Marky Delgado, Jonathan Osorio (Jay Chapman, 87th), Victor Vazquez; Jozy Altidore (Lucas Janson, 18th), Sebastian Giovinco.

New England_Brad Knighton; Jalil Anibaba, Andrew Farrell (Brandon Bye, 85th), Michael Mancienne; Teal Bunbury, Luis Alberto Caicedo, Scott Caldwell (Diego Fagundez, 46th), Kelyn Rowe; Juan Agudelo, Guillermo Hauche (Zahibo, 59th), Cristian Penilla.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.