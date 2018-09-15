Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Riddle has 3 TDs, leads Mercer to 30-24 win over Samford

September 15, 2018 6:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Freshman Robert Riddle threw for 316 yards and one score and ran for two more touchdowns as Mercer opened Southern Conference play by holding off Samford 30-24 on Saturday afternoon.

Cole Fisher booted three field goals, including a 33-yarder to end the first half, to provide the needed cushion for the victory. He hit from the 39-yards out and added a 41-yarder with 4:37 left in the game for a 30-21 lead.

Riddle found Stephen Houzah in stride for a 73-yard scoring strike to take a 27-14 lead in the fourth.

Mercer (2-1, 1-0) was thrashed by Memphis 66-14 in the season opener, then beat Jacksonville 45-3 before snapping an eight-game losing streak to the Bulldogs. Mercer last beat Samford in 1932.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Tee Mitchell rushed for 103 yards and Marquise Irvin grabbed six tosses for 71 yards.

Devlin Hodges threw for 291 yards with three touchdowns as the Bulldogs (1-2, 0-1) closed to 27-21 midway in the final quarter.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech