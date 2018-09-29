Listen Live Sports

Riley steps in to lead Mercer to 48-38 win over VMI

September 29, 2018 5:56 pm
 
LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Kaelan Riley, starting in place of the injured Robert Riddle, threw for 248 yards and two touchdowns as Mercer pulled away in the second half to beat VMI 48-38 and get its second win in Southern Conference play on Saturday afternoon.

Riddle suffered a broken collarbone in a losing effort against The Citadel last week.

Tyray Devezin and Tee Mitchell both had over 100 yards rushing for the second time this season. Mitchell had 129 yards rushing with three touchdowns. Devezin totaled 155 yards rushing and a score. Marquise Irvin caught five passes for 114 yards and a touchdown. Stephen Houzah hauled in three for 96 yards and a TD.

VMI took a 7-0 lead before Mercer scored 21 unanswered points and took a 27-20 lead into the half. The Bears (3-2, 2-1) kept VMI off the scoreboard in the third quarter before the Keydets scored 18 in the final stanza.

The Bears have won three straight over VMI (0-5, 0-4) and won four of the last five meetings.

Reece Udinski was 37-of-70 passing for 434 yards and three touchdowns for the Keydets.

