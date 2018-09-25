Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rochester firm wins $1M NY clean energy contest

September 25, 2018 5:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — A Rochester firm that makes a product that makes trucks more energy efficient has won a $1 million state competition.

The award was announced Tuesday in Binghamton.

The contest, dubbed 76West, was created by the administration of Gov. Andrew Cuomo to spur research and development into clean energy technology in New York’s Southern Tier.

This year’s big winner is EkoStinger, a company that manufactures aerodynamic devices that when installed under truck trailers can improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Five runners up will split an additional $1.5 million in prize money.

This is the third year of the competition.

Winning companies must agree to move to the Southern Tier or create a significant business relationship with the region.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech