Rockies 10, Diamondbacks 3

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Jay lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .272 Escobar 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .268 Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .298 Pollock cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .264 Souza Jr. rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .232 Ahmed ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .245 Marte 2b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .253 Mathis c 1 0 0 0 1 1 .211 b-Vargas ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Murphy c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .207 Buchholz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .065 Koch p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .063 Bracho p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Walker ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Sherfy p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Brito ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .143 Diekman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Boxberger p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Lopez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 32 3 7 3 1 8

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Dahl cf 5 0 3 2 0 0 .283 LeMahieu 2b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .284 Arenado 3b 5 2 2 1 0 3 .301 Gonzalez rf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .279 Story ss 4 3 2 2 0 2 .292 Parra lf 2 0 2 0 1 0 .281 d-Holliday ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .371 1-Cuevas pr-lf 1 1 0 0 0 0 .243 Desmond 1b 4 1 1 1 1 2 .232 Iannetta c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .224 Freeland p 3 1 2 1 0 1 .102 Almonte p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 e-Blackmon ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .287 Musgrave p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Bettis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .088 Totals 37 10 16 10 4 10

Arizona 010 000 200— 3 7 0 Colorado 112 100 50x—10 16 1

a-grounded out for Bracho in the 5th. b-struck out for Mathis in the 7th. c-struck out for Sherfy in the 7th. d-walked for Parra in the 7th. e-singled for Almonte in the 7th.

1-ran for Holliday in the 7th.

E_Story (11). LOB_Arizona 3, Colorado 9. 2B_Ahmed (30), Marte (24), Dahl (11), Freeland (2). 3B_Souza Jr. (3). HR_Pollock (17), off Freeland; Arenado (34), off Koch; Story (33), off Koch. RBIs_Pollock (58), Ahmed (67), Marte (52), Dahl 2 (31), LeMahieu (56), Arenado (100), Story 2 (102), Desmond (79), Freeland (2), Blackmon 2 (64). SB_Parra (10).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Walker, Brito); Colorado 6 (Dahl 2, Gonzalez 2, Iannetta, Freeland). RISP_Arizona 2 for 6; Colorado 4 for 15.

Runners moved up_Desmond, LeMahieu. GIDP_Goldschmidt, Ahmed, Marte, LeMahieu, Desmond.

DP_Arizona 2 (Ahmed, Marte, Goldschmidt), (Ahmed, Marte, Goldschmidt); Colorado 3 (Arenado, LeMahieu, Desmond), (Arenado, LeMahieu, Desmond), (Story, LeMahieu, Desmond).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Buchholz 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2.01 Koch, L, 5-5 3 8 4 4 2 2 55 4.48 Bracho 1 2 1 1 0 1 13 2.57 Sherfy 2 2 0 0 0 4 32 1.00 Diekman 0 1 3 3 1 0 12 4.41 Boxberger 1-3 0 1 1 1 0 10 4.56 Chafin 2-3 3 1 1 0 1 12 2.66 Lopez 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 20.25 Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Freeland, W, 15-7 6 1-3 4 3 3 1 6 82 2.96 Almonte, H, 3 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 12 2.02 Musgrave 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 4.66 Bettis 1 1 0 0 0 0 5 5.18

Diekman pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Boxberger 3-1, Chafin 3-3, Almonte 1-1. HBP_Sherfy (Iannetta), Diekman (Story).

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_3:04. A_31,783 (50,398).

